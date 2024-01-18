E. Jean Carroll to re-take the stand in defamation trial after Donald Trump goes to Florida

NEW YORK — After a day of fireworks that saw Donald Trump threatened with expulsion from the courtoom, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll will re-take the stand Thursday in a trial over what, if any, price the former president will have to pay for defaming her in 2019.

Trump, who attended the first two days of the trial, was in Florida on Thursday for the funeral of his mother-in-law, Amalija Knavs.

Carroll has accused Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. A civil jury in May ruled Trump was liable for sexual abuse over the incident, although it didn't find him liable for rape. It also ruled he defamed Carroll in 2022 when he called her accusation a "con job," and awarded her a combined $5 million.

The current trial focuses on two lengthy denials Trump made hours after Carroll went public with her story in 2019, including his statement that "people should pay dearly for such false accusations." Carroll's legal team has argued Trump unleashed his millions of followers on their client, and it's now Trump's turn to "pay dearly."

Trump in court for E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

On Wednesday, Carroll testified that she may have deleted some of the threatening messages she received after filing her lawsuit against Trump, saying she "didn't know how to handle death threats" and wanted them out of her mind.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said that was grounds for a mistrial. "The witness just admitted to deleting emails," Habba told Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Kaplan swiftly denied the request.

Trump can't claim in the current trial that he didn't assault Carroll given the May verdict; he can only fight Carroll's claims for damages over the 2019 statements, Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled earlier.

But Trump has continued to trash Carroll's accusation. According to one of her lawyers, Trump could be heard Wednesday within earshot of jurors denigrating Carroll's claims as a "witch hunt" and "con job" from the defense table, even as she testified.

Judge Kaplan warned that Trump could forfeit his right to be in the courtroom through disruptive behavior, adding that the 2024 Republican presidental frontrunner was probably "very eager" to be kicked out. "I would love it," Trump shot back.

Trump campaigned in New Hampshire Wednesday evening, and said Thursday morning he had arrived in Florida to attend the funeral of Melania Trump's mother. Kaplan has denied multiple requests from Trump's legal team to cancel Thursday's trial proceedings, although he said Trump may testify on Monday even if his defense team is otherwise finished Thursday.

Trump continued attacking Carroll's claims on social media Wednesday night, saying in all-caps that he "NEVER TOUCHED HER, OR IN ANY WAY WOULD WANT TO TOUCH HER." It's not the first time Trump has disparaged Carroll by suggesting she wasn't his "type," even though, when shown a photo of Carroll during a deposition he mistook his accuser for Marla Maples, his spouse from 1993 to 1999.

The ongoing attacks form a key part of Carroll's case for why Trump should have to pay a hefty price above and beyond compensating her for the direct harm his 2019 statements caused. Carroll lawyer Shawn Crowley said in opening statements that jurors should consider what price tag will make the "self-proclaimed billionaire" leave her client alone.

"It's time to make him stop. It's time to make him pay dearly for what he's done," Crowley said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: E. Jean Carroll to continue testimony after Donald Trump goes to Florida