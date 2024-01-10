Donald Trump, Kari Lake and others invent a whole new kind of terrorism

In August, a man named Frederick Francis Goltz — enflamed by the conspiracy nonsense disseminated about Arizona’s elections — was sentenced to 3½ years in prison for threatening the lives and families of Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, County Attorney’s Office Civil Division Chief Tom Liddy and election poll workers.

I don’t need to tell you how Goltz came to believe a bunch of crazy, inflammatory, untrue notions about the county’s election process.

You know how.

It began with former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election.

It was perpetuated by Trump’s political toadies, by individuals like Arizona’s fake electors, by the backers of the sham election audit and by blustery Trump sycophants like failed governor candidate Kari Lake, now facing a defamation suit by Richer.

It’s still going on. And it’s going to get worse

This has a term: 'stochastic terrorism'

The Washington Post published an article on Tuesday describing in part a “swatting” prank against former Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers in which Bowers arrived home to find sheriff’s deputies swarming over his property after an anonymous caller reported that there was a pipe bomb inside and that a woman had been murdered.

The article points out that numerous incidents like this, and the threats to public officials, have occurred since the 2020 election, and ominously notes how it is “casting a shadow over the 2024 campaign as Americans prepare to vote … .”

Along those lines, we can thank Trump, Lake and others for adding a new and disturbing phrase to the American vernacular: “stochastic terrorism.”

In essence, it is a way to describe the actions of a high-powered person who vilifies another person or group in such a way that could lead to violence, but allows the instigator plausible deniability.

Arizona politicians are involved (of course)

Sound like anyone — or bunch of anyones — we know?

The phrase is showing up in articles like one in Mother Jones, which describes in part how, after agents seized classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago (it’s a political conspiracy story so, of course, there’s an Arizona connection), U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar tweeted, “The FBI raid on Trump’s home tells us one thing. Failure is not an option. We must destroy the FBI.”

And then how, a few days later, an Ohio man with an AR-15 tried to breach an FBI field office in Cincinnati and wound up dying in a shootout with law enforcement.

These things happen because gullible dupes on the fringe sometimes believe what they hear from hyperbolic political figures.

And we have plenty of those.

Kari Lake makes a 'card-carrying' threat

Last summer, for example, after Trump was indicted on federal charges, Kari Lake told a gathering of Republicans in Georgia, “I have a message tonight for [US attorney general] Merrick Garland, and Jack Smith, and Joe Biden. And the guys back there in the fake news media, you should listen up as well, this one’s for you.

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me.

“And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA [National Rifle Association]. That’s not a threat — that’s a public service announcement.”

Lake was among those who spewed unfounded, conspiracy-driven attacks on Maricopa County supervisors and others involved in Arizona’s elections following Trump’s 2020 loss. Those attacks continue even now.

Trump promises 'bedlam in the country'

Supervisor Bill Gates, diagnosed with PTSD, was called a traitor and threatened with death by those who bought the garbage about a stolen election. There were threats to his family.

Of course, none of the high-profile individuals who trashed the supervisors and others by way of lies and innuendo would say they had anything to do with that. They’d say they were simply … talking.

It’s why Trump continues to ridicule New York Attorney General Letitia James. This week he called her a “racist scoundrel who thinks she has total power over the judge.”

That would be Justice Arthur F. Engoron, who is overseeing Trump’s civil fraud trial, which Trump calls a “witch hunt” and has told the judge to “do the right thing” because “the whole country is watching.”

Why Trump should team up: With prosecutor Jack Smith

On Tuesday, following an appeals court hearing on whether he is immune from criminal prosecution for trying to overturn the 2020 election, Trump said if he loses “it’ll be bedlam in the country. It’s a very bad thing.”

When a reporter asked Trump to rule out violence by his supporters he walked away without answering. Should anything bad happen, he’ll claim he had nothing to do with it.

There’s a new phrase in the American vernacular for that.

