Will Donald Trump lock it up and knock Nikki Haley out. New Hampshire primary in 7 cartoons.

Ohio is weeks away from joining the presidential election dance.

Early voting starts Feb. 21 and Election Day is March 19 for the 2024 Ohio Presidential Primary Election.

Who gets the Republican nod might be a done deal long before that.

Heck, some analysts say it might be a done deal after tonight if former President Donald Trump dominates his only remaining challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, in the New Hampshire primary.

It is a very long shot that Haley will make it to Ohio. Chances are slim she will have an easy night in New Hampshire even thought she did win all six votes in in tiny Dixville Notch just after midnight.

A new Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll has Trump besting Haley by 60%-38% in the Live Free or Die state.

We shall see.

Editorial cartoonists have been busy giving their impressions of the New Hampshire primary.

6 more cartoons about Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and the 2024 New Hampshire Primary

More cartoons: 7 takes on Donald Trump's mugshot, arrest at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

More: 7 biting cartoons about Dilbert creator Scott Adam being 'canceled' after racist rant

More: 23 political cartoons that say al lot about 2023| Year in review

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley's fight for New Hampshire in 7 cartoons