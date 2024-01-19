Donald Trump to get Tim Scott's endorsement, striking a blow to Nikki Haley

WASHINGTON - Sen. Tim Scott will endorse former President Donald Trump for another term on Friday, sources said, striking a blow to fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley as she battles Trump in next week's New Hampshire primary.

Scott is considered a vice presidential possibility for Trump.

Scott is expected to speak at a Trump rally Friday night in Concord, New Hampshire.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tim Scott to endorse Donald Trump ahead of New Hampshire primary