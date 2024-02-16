Donald Trump's rivals try to link him to Vladimir Putin - and Alexei Navalny's death

WASHINGTON - The death of a famous Russian dissident now shadows the 2024 U.S. presidential campaign, as opponents of former President Donald Trump seek to tie him to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his brutal regime.

"Putin did this. The same Putin who Donald Trump praises and defends," said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, the ex-president's last remaining rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Speaking on the social media site X, formerly Twitter, Haley added that this is "the same Trump who said: 'In all fairness to Putin, you’re saying he killed people. I haven’t seen that.'”

The backlash came as congressional Republicans continue to block funding that the Biden Administration says is critical to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian forces.

The death of Alexei Navalny

Haley and others reacted shortly after Russian authorities announced that Alexei Navalny, 47, who had led opposition to Putin for more than a decade, had died in a prison in the Arctic Circle.

Many lawmakers pointed the finger straight at Putin, and some cited Putin's at-times close relationship with Trump, the former U.S. president and current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump − who has rarely spoken publicly about Putin's opponents − has not commented on his death. In recent days, Trump has noted that Putin recently expressed support for the re-election on President Joe Biden.

During the 2020 election, Trump encouraged an investigation of a poison attack on Navalny that was widely attributed to Russian security forces − while appearing to deflect blame from the Kremlin.

“I think we have to look at it very seriously, if it’s the case,” he said in 2020. “I don’t know exactly what happened. It’s tragic. It’s terrible, it shouldn’t happen. We haven’t had any proof yet, but I will take a look."

He added: "It is interesting that everybody’s always mentioning Russia … but I think probably China at this point is a nation that you should be talking about much more so than Russia.”

Trump, Putin, NATO

Some Democrats noted that Navalny's death came shortly after Trump said he might not support NATO countries if they haven't contributed enough money to European defense - and even if a NATO member is attacked by Russia.

Trump has also backed efforts by some House Republican to block aid to Ukraine as it tries to fight off a Russian invasion.

"Putin murders Navalny the same week Donald Trump invites Russia to invade Europe and MAGA (House Speaker) Mike Johnson blocks aid to Ukraine," said Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. "This isn’t a coincidence, it’s the green light Putin has been given."

President Joe Biden on Friday linked Navalny's death to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the stalled Ukraine funding."This tragedy reminds us of the stakes of this moment," Biden said at the White House. "We have to provide the funding so Ukraine can keep defending itself against Putin's vicious onslaught and war crimes."

Navalny's death comes as Trump bashing of NATO has become a prominent issue in the Republican primaries and the general election ahead.

Trump's comments about NATO and Russia came during a campaign rally in Conway, S.C. At one point, Trump said he once told a foreign leader he would not come to NATO's aid even if Russia invaded, adding: "In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want.”

The anecdote angered lawmakers across the globe, and revived worry that Trump might pull the United States out of NATO if he regains the White House.

Trump echoed his comments about NATO during a Wednesday speech in North Charleston, S.C., but did not mention Russia during that discussion.

Trump, Putin, Biden

In North Charleston, Trump also said he has opposed Putin on numerous items, including an international oil pipeline and threats to Ukraine.

Trump also cited a recent Russian television of interview of Putin, who was asked which U.S. candidate would be better for their country.

“Biden − he is a more experienced person, he is predictable, he is a politician of the old school," Putin said.

The Russian leader added: "But we will work with any U.S. leader whom the American people have confidence in.”

Trump said that "President Putin of Russia has just given me a great compliment, actually. He's just said that he would much rather have Joe Biden as president than Trump. Now that's a compliment."

Foreign policy analysts noted the long-time affinity between Trump and Putin, including Russian election interference efforts in 2016 aimed at Democrat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Trump, Haley, Putin

Trump has often questioned whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election by launching Internet-based political attacks against Clinton, a conclusion reached by U.S. intelligence agencies.

After a highly-touted 2018 summit meeting in Helsinki, Trump actually took Putin's side over that of American officials. "President Putin says it's not Russia," Trump said. "I don't see any reason why it would be."

Haley, who trails Trump by wide margins in South Carolina polls, said NATO should pay their share, but also should not be threatened by Trump over Russia.

Haley and others note that Trump has often praised Putin as a "strong" leader.

In a statement after Navalny's death, Haley said: Donald Trump continues to side with Vladimir Putin - a man who kills his political opponents, holds American journalists hostage, and has never hidden his desire to destroy America."

