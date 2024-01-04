Dunnellon city officials seem willing to fill the mayor and vacant council seat

Dunnellon city officials appears open to the idea of picking one of their own as mayor and simultaneously filling a vacant city council seat.

The consensus among city officials at Wednesday's workshop meeting is for recently appointed council member Walter Green to become mayor.

The concept is similar to what was done for former Mayor Wally Dunn when he moved from council member to the mayor's seat. For Green, a resignation letter would be drafted and Green would announce he was resigning his council seat. Then, council members would vote to elevate Green as mayor.

Then, the plan is to select someone to fill the empty council seat.

Once a mayor, Green said he would be willing to serve the city. A full-time substitute teacher at Dunnellon High School, Green said although he's busy with his day job, he would not mind being the mayor again.

Walter Green

Green served as mayor several years ago before resigning after it was alleged he accepted gifts from vendors for the city. Though The Florida Commission on Ethics cleared Green of accepting any prohibited gifts, it found he had solicited gifts. He was fined and publicly censured and reprimanded by then-Gov. Rick Scott.

What happens now? Will DeSantis replace dozens of local officials who resigned ahead of a new disclosure law?

Not a good idea

Council member Tim Inskeep suggested the council extend the application process before filling the empty council seat.

Council members Rex Lehmann and Chuck Dillon felt they already have applicants for the job and should just pick a replacement from the pool. The candidates are Art Jones, Adam J. Nichols and former council member Valerie Hanchar.

Lehmann and Dillon felt the discussion to fill the vacancy has gone on long enough and it's time to fill the slot. Dillon said he has tried to recruit people from the community but there's no interest.

Replacing the mayor and the other council spot came about when Dunn and former council member Julianne Mendonca decided they were not going to fill out the controversial Form 6 that requires an elected official to declare their assets and liabilities.

Dunnellon City Council man Rex Lehmann

The form has caused small cities and towns to loose some, or in the case of the Town of Reddick, all of their council members and the mayor.

There wasn't a vote at Wednesday's meeting because it was a workshop. The regular city council meeting is scheduled for Monday. At that time, council members will make a decision.

In other city news

Also at the meeting, council members had a discussion on whether or not to purchase software for the police department that would provide security for the building.

A picture of the police department taken late last year during a ceremony

The technology features facial recognition and license plate readers. The cameras would be installed both inside and outside the police department and could be accessed by police officials 24/7.

An official from Verkada gave a presentation to the council. For 5 years, the company would charge a little more than $18,500, and for 10 years, it would be close to $25,000.

Before the workshop, city officials had a chance to discuss a bike lane proposal with their counterparts from the county.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Vacant city of Dunnellon seats could be filled by next meeting