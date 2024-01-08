Early voting totals in District 2 runoff trailing numbers seen during December election

Early voting kicked off for the El Paso City Council District 2 runoff this week.

Early voting runs from Wednesday, Jan. 3, through Tuesday, Jan. 16. Early voting sites will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15, in observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Election Day will be Saturday, Jan. 20, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The special election in December garnered abysmally low numbers, with only 4.5% of registered voters in District 2 turning out to cast ballots. After two days of early voting for the runoff, numbers are already trailing those seen last month.

Early voting totals for Sunday, Jan. 7

In-person voting: 16

Mail-in ballots returned: 0

Total for Day 5: 16

Early voting totals for Saturday, Jan. 6

In-person voting: 88

Mail-in ballots returned: 0

Total for Day 4: 88

Early voting totals for Friday, Jan. 5

In-person voting: 110

Mail-in ballots returned: 20

Total for Day 3: 130

Early voting totals for Thursday, Jan. 4

In-person voting: 77

Mail-in ballots returned: 44

Total for Day 2: 121

Early voting totals for Wednesday, Jan. 3

In-person voting: 119

Mail-in ballots received: 125

Total for Day 1: 244

