Exotic Pet Surrender event in Oshkosh aims to curb spread of invasive species: Weekly dose

OSHKOSH — J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue will participate in National Invasive Species Awareness Week (Feb. 26 to March 3), which aims to curb the spread of invasive species. The rescue’s mission is to provide alternatives to releasing unwanted pets into the wild

Invasive species, which includes non-native plants, animals, pathogens and microorganisms, pose a significant risk to ecosystems, economies and human health when introduced outside their native habitats.

To coincide with NISAW, JRAAR will host an Exotic Pet Surrender event March 2. Individuals can surrender exotic pets from noon to 3 p.m. at the Coughlin Center (Extension Winnebago County), 625 E. County Y, Oshkosh.

In addition to the rescue, other organizations attending the event include Pet Advocacy Network and University of Wisconsin Sea Grant/Water Resources Institutes.

Attendees can surrender fish, invertebrates, reptiles, pet birds, small mammals and plants. However, domestic pets such as dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs, pigs and chickens will not be accepted.

During the event, attendees can meet animal ambassadors and have a photo taken with rescued pets in the photo booth.

For more information, visit "J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue" on Facebook, or contact John Moyles at adoptions@jraar.org.

Annual hygiene drive to continue through March 3

The Family Radio Network's Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive began Feb. 11 and will continue through March 3.

The 32nd annual drive collects personal hygiene and cleaning products for more than 100 Wisconsin crisis agencies in 19 communities across Wisconsin. All donations, including financial support, remain in the communities where they are collected.

The Family Radio Network Inc., in partnership with local homeless and crisis agencies, seeks donations of hygiene and cleaning products. These donations make it possible for the agencies to dedicate their limited financial resources to provide qualified personnel, education, counseling, safe housing and nutritious food to those they serve. Hygiene and cleaning products are not covered by Wisconsin FoodShare (food stamps/SNAP).

Donate supplies at Festival Foods, Walgreens, or a participating local workplace, church or school near you. Financial donations can be made securely online at thefamily.net.

Local blood drives set; volunteer drivers needed

While thousands of donors have answered the call to donate in recent weeks, more donors are needed to ensure the blood supply remains stead.

The American Red Cross asks people of all blood types to donate blood or platelets. Those who donate in February will receive a $20 Amazon.com gift card by mail. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Heart.

Upcoming blood drives are scheduled as follows:

Feb. 23: 1 to 6 p.m., Oshkosh Community YMCA, 3303 W. 20th Ave.; and

Feb. 27: 1 to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 200 S. Church St., Neenah.

A donation appointment can be made online at RedCrossBlood.org, by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Volunteers also are needed as transportation specialists. For more information and to apply, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.

Scholarship honoring Corey J. Weyland accepting applications

A new scholarship honoring Corey J. Weyland is now available to graduating seniors or actively enrolled college students attending a university or technical college in the fall of 2024.

Applicants must be studying diesel technician, mechanics, or agricultural-related fields.

This scholarship is also open to beginning tractor pullers (defined as one to two years of pulling).

Puller applicants can use the award to purchase a pulling tractor or part(s) for a project tractor. One award of $250 will be given after a committee reviews all applicants. Applications are due March 31.

This scholarship was created in honor of Weyland, who attended the diesel technician program at Fox Valley Technical College, worked for Kobussen Buses for several years, and worked at Ryder Transportation for 18 years. He loved restoring Case tractors; including one of his favorites, a Case 970 like his Dad’s. Corey felt that tractor pulling was a way to keep his Dad’s memory alive.

To apply, visit and follow "CJW Memorial Scholarship" on Facebook or email cjwmemorialscholarship@gmail.com to receive an application. Applicants may only apply for one of the scholarship areas (education or tractor pulling) each year, and only one scholarship a year will be awarded. Transcripts, an essay, or reference list may be required depending on the application area. The winner will be notified by April 30.

