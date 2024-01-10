Fatal Lower Southampton fire under investigation. Family lost power in storm

A 64-year-old man is dead following an early morning house fire in Lower Southampton.

The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. in the 850 block of Hilton Avenue, Lower Southampton Police Chief Ted Krimmel said.

The man, whose identity was not released, was found in a second-floor bedroom and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Krimmel said. An autopsy is scheduled.

Two children in the home escaped the fire without injury and a third resident was in her car charging her phone when the fire started, Krimmel said.

A preliminary investigation found the home had lost power during the overnight storms and residents told police they were using candles for light, Krimmel said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Lower Southampton detectives and the Bucks County Fire Marshal’s office, he added.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Investigation underway in fatal Hilton Avenue fire in Lower Southampton