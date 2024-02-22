FHP needs help finding two hit-and-run drivers; sole survivor of SR 40 E crash has died

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are continuing their investigation into back-to-back hit-and-run fatalities at different sections of the county.

Both victims are men who lived in the area where they died. In both instances, investigators have identified the type of vehicles, and are looking for the drivers. They also are hoping that anyone who knows anything about the wrecks will come forward.

FHP troopers said this bicycle was hit by vehicle believed to be an older model Chevy Equinox along County Road 314 Friday night.

In the first crash, on Friday night, troopers said a 35-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 6800 block of County Road 314. The bicyclist was hit by a vehicle, whose driver fled the scene.

Authorities believe the vehicle involved in the crash is a 2010 to 2015 Chevy Equinox.

Two days later, troopers found a 47-year-old man dead on Northwest Gainesville Road, just north of Northwest 100th Place.

Troopers said the victim was walking on the roadway when he was hit by a dark gray 2007 to 2009 Acura MDX SUV. That vehicle also left the crash scene.

Death

In another traffic-related incident, FHP officials said the man who was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit by a stolen deputy's vehicle earlier this month has died.

Russell Verne Middleton died on Feb. 15 at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, troopers said. Middleton, of Silver Springs, was 74. He would've been 75 on Feb. 26.

File picture of the Feb. 1 crash.

Middleton's brother Earl Middleton, 73, and Lynn Held, 72, also were killed in the Feb. 1 wreck. Both Middleton and Held were from South Carolina, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said Kendra Dalyn Boone, 33, of Silver Springs, had stolen a deputy's vehicle and took deputies on a high-speed chase along State Road 40 East. Officials said the stolen vehicle struck a pickup truck occupied by the Middletons and Held. Boone, the younger Middleton and Held all died at the scene.

Troopers said Boone reached speed of up to 127 mph. When the vehicles collided, her speed was 111 mph.

