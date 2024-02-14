Fired Rapides Parish Sheriff's correctional deputy sentenced to probation

A fired Rapides Parish Sheriff's correctional deputy was sentenced Wednesday to probation, just more than a month after he pleaded guilty to smuggling items into an Alexandria jail.

A fired Rapides Parish Sheriff's correctional deputy was sentenced Wednesday to probation, just more than a month after he pleaded guilty to smuggling items into an Alexandria jail.

Christopher Hall, 25, received a five-year prison sentence, but that was suspended by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel. Instead, Hall will serve three years of supervised probation.

According to Louisiana law, his Peace Officer Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) certification has been revoked.

Hall was arrested in January 2022 after a complaint was received about items being smuggled into the Detention Center #3, a facility off Coliseum Boulevard in Alexandria.

Christopher Hall arrest: Rapides deputy fired, arrested after investigation into contraband complaint

Plea bargain: Former Rapides Parish Sheriff deputy pleads guilty to malfeasance charge

He was arrested on charges of felony criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled dangerous substance I, felony taking contraband to and from a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

He was fired on the day he was arrested.

Hall was formally charged in December 2023 on just the malfeasance charge, and he pleaded guilty to it in January as he trial was set to begin.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Fired Rapides Parish Sheriff's deputy gets probation in smuggling case