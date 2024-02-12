Firings, retirements result from MSP internal investigation that began at Flint post

LANSING — The Michigan State Police on Monday disclosed two retirements, two firings, one demotion and one resignation arising from an internal investigation that originated at the Flint post.

The MSP has given almost no details about the nature of the investigation, which the Free Press first reported on in November, other than it related to abuses of the promotion and selection process.

The investigation began at the Flint post but later spread to the post in West Branch, in Ogemaw County.

First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, who was the post commander in Flint, has retired in lieu of being fired, MSP spokeswoman Shanon Banner said.

Also at the Flint post, Lt. Michael Phillips retired and Lt. Thomas Dhooge was fired, Banner said. Dhooge is contesting his termination and is in the grievance process under civil service rules, she said.

Sgt. Jared Chiros, who also worked at the Flint post, has resigned, she said.

At West Branch, First Lt. Jeff Short, who was the post commander, has been demoted to trooper and assigned to the Houghton Lake post, Banner said.

Trooper Ken Monroe has been fired pending arbitration under the trooper contract, Banner said. There was no immediate information on his assigned post prior to the investigation.

None of the affected officers could be reached for comment and the Michigan State Police Troopers Association did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

