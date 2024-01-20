First-degree murder charge dropped against 15-year-old for shooting at prep football game

A first-degree murder charge filed against a teenager in September after a fatal shooting at a high school football game in Choctaw has been dismissed, Oklahoma County District Attorney Vicki Behenna said Friday.

On Aug. 30, 2023, Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III announced an arrest in the Choctaw High School shooting during a football game with Del City.

The announcement about the change in legal status for Davyion Hamilton, 15, came in a news release issued just before the close of business hours on Friday afternoon.

Hamilton was arrested and charged in Oklahoma County District Court in the death of Cordae Carter, 17, a student at Midwest City High School. Carter died and at least two other people were injured in a shooting on Aug. 25 during the third quarter of a season-opening game at Bill Jensen Field in Choctaw between the Yellowjackets and the Del City Eagles. The game was not completed.

The charges against Hamilton were based on a witness who identified him to police as the suspect in the shooting, but later that witness recanted their identification of Hamilton as the shooter, according to Behenna’s office. The charge against Hamilton was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it can be refiled.

What have authorities previously said about the case?

In September, police said an eyewitness told them Carter had been in a physical confrontation with another male known as "Deuce," according to a court affidavit written by a deputy chief for Choctaw police. The eyewitness said Hamilton came from behind the victim, fumbling a black gun, and then fired it while approaching closely.

The investigation determined Hamilton is a known associate of "Deuce," the affidavit said. Hamilton was formerly a student in the Mid-Del Public Schools district, but was not attending at the time of the shooting. Authorities arrested him Aug. 30.

In December, the district attorney’s office requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, according to Friday’s release. That state agency’s investigation into Carter’s death and the shooting of a female student is open and ongoing. Behenna encouraged anyone who attended the football game who had information about the shootings, or any video or pictures of the fight that led to the shootings, to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017. Those providing information can remain anonymous.

“To Cordae’s family, I promise we are not giving up on identifying and prosecuting the person responsible for his death,” Behenna said in a statement. “The OSBI is following investigative leads and processing evidence. Based on their investigation, charges can be refiled in the future since there is no statute of limitations for murder.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Murder charge dropped against teen in connection with football game shooting.