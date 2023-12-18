Five groups are applying to open eight charter schools in Iowa. What you need know:

Iowa could see more than a half-dozen public charter schools open in the next two years after five organizations submitted applications to the state.

The eight applications are the most the Iowa Board of Education has received since House File 813 — which expanded who can open a charter school — went into effect in 2021. The law was part of Gov. Kim Reynolds' sweeping 2021 education agenda.

Seven of the eight applications were submitted by out-of-state groups.

How many charter schools does Iowa have?

Currently, Iowa has charter schools in Storm Lake, Maynard, Hamburg and Des Moines. Additionally, there is an online charter school.

The Iowa State Board of Education will consider the applications during its Jan. 11, 2024, meeting.

What is a charter school?

Charter schools are free public schools which operate outside the traditional school model. The charters are held to many of the same accountability standards as a public, but have their own board of directors and can request some state requirements be waived if officials feel it can improve student learning.

Here is everything we know about the eight charter school applications:

CIVICA Network

CIVICA Network officials have filed applications to open CIVICA Cedar Rapids Elementary Charter School and CIVICA Elementary Des Moines Charter School.

The proposed Des Moines and Cedar Rapids schools will focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics or STEAM, and hands-on learning.

CIVICA — based in Hialeah, Florida, — operates seven schools in Colorado and Nevada.

Application submitted by : Carlos Alvarez, CIVICA Network's founder

Location : Not determined.

Grades : Kindergarten through fifth grade

Enrollment: Organizers are planning for 75 students per grade the first year.

Empowering Excellence

Officials at Empowering Youths of Iowa, Inc. — a Cedar Rapids' nonprofit focused on helping children who are at-risk of not finishing school — is asking the state to approve its proposed Empowering Excellence Charter School.

The online charter school will be open to teens and young adults ages 16 to 21 years old.

The career-focused school will include volunteer and career exploration opportunities. Teachers and mentors will be available online and in-person to work with students.

"EECS will help students with adverse childhood experiences (ACE), inappropriate conduct, or chronic absences improve their learning, well-being, and achievement through compassionate support," the application states.

Application submitted by : Sarah Swayze, Empowering Youths of Iowa founder

Location : The proposal is for an online school, but the main office will be at 1800 First Ave. NE, unit 201 in Cedar Rapids.

Grades : Initially, the school will be open to students in 10th through 12th grades.

Enrollment: The student body will be capped at 76 for the first year.

Oakmont Education

The Ohio-based Oakmont Education has applied to open the tentatively named Great Oaks High School and Career Center — a dropout recovery school — in Des Moines ahead of the 2024-25 school year.

Oakmont — a for-profit charter management company — has 18 building locations and provides services to children in child residential centers, officials said in an interview. Sixteen of Oakmont's locations are dropout recovery schools. The schools the organization manages are nonprofit.

The school will focus on helping students complete their high school diploma and find career opportunities.

Application submitted by : Cris Gulacy-Worrel, vice president

Location : Not determined.

Grades : The school will accept students in ninth through 12th-grade.

Enrollment: Officials are planning for 25 students in each grade for the first year, according to the application.

Quest Forward

The not-for-profit Opportunity Education has applied to open Quest Forward Charter School Cedar Rapids and Quest Forward Charter School Des Moines.

The two schools will have a science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics focus.

Opportunity Education operates two private high schools in California and Nebraska, officials said in an interview. The company also creates educational software and materials, and provides training for teachers.

Application submitted by : Raymond Ravaglia, chief learning officer.

Location : Not determined.

Grades : According to documents, the schools will accept sixth-, seventh- and ninth-grade students during the first year.

Enrollment: During the first year, organizers are planning for 100 students in each grade.

Scholarship Prep-Des Moines elementary and middle

The California-based Scholarship Prep has applied to open a charter elementary and middle school in Des Moines for the 2025-26 school year.

The group plans to use the 2024-25 school year for planning purposes, according to its applications.

Application submitted by : Jason Watts, cofounder and executive director

Location : Unknown.

Grades : Elementary and middle school.

Enrollment: During the first year, officials are planning for 165 kindergarten through fifth-grade students, and 75 sixth through eighth-grade students.

