Florida sheriff wins battle with DeSantis administration over coronavirus data

Just two days after a Florida sheriff announced the state had abruptly cut him off from data about local cases of coronavirus infections, state health authorities have reversed course, agreeing on Thursday morning to continue providing the information.

The reversal came in the wake of social media outrage and attention from media outlets.

For four months, Mike Chitwood, the sheriff of Volusia County, a stretch of central Florida coastline that includes Daytona Beach and other popular destinations, has tried to compensate for the state’s shortfalls in data reporting by using his social media accounts to inform people where new infections were being reported. But that ended earlier this week, when Florida’s health officials informed Chitwood’s office that they would no longer provide him or any other county-level officials with the data that made such reporting possible.

Mike Chitwood. (Volusia County Sheriff Department)

“Sorry to inform you tonight that our covid-19 data updates for Volusia County are over,” Chitwood wrote on Twitter on Tuesday evening, explaining that the state’s Department of Health would no longer be providing him with address-specific information that he was then using to determine how the virus was spreading across the county.

On Thursday morning, as Florida reported a record-breaking 120 new coronavirus deaths overnight, Chitwood told Yahoo News that the state had agreed to resume providing the data.

“I vehemently disagree with hiding the numbers,” Chitwood said in a phone interview. He says he remains a supporter of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, but believes that political retribution did play a part in the sudden decision to stop providing him with data. The state offered no explanation of why it decided to provide the data after all.

“As this pandemic is growing, why are we giving less information?” Chitwood wondered. “That’s not healthy.” He told Yahoo News that he was unaware of any other Florida sheriff who was providing similar coronavirus updates.

The development comes as Florida confronts not only a burgeoning caseload but also persistent questions about how forthcoming state leaders have been with the public. Officials from the same state health department who appeared to be cutting off Chitwood have also been accused of telling Rebekah Jones, formerly a data scientist for the state, to alter statistics in some counties; of telling coroners not to report coronavirus deaths; and, most recently, of hiding information about hospitalizations.

County health department spokeswoman Holly Smith, whose office was also providing Chitwood with new infection data, told Yahoo News on Wednesday that a “statewide directive” against any further sharing had been put in place.

State officials told Yahoo News they would provide an explanation, but did not.

Chitwood’s message of distress on Tuesday evening was shared by Jones, the geographer who created Florida’s coronavirus dashboard and who was fired because, according to her allegations, she refused to change data in order to further the narrative of DeSantis, an ally of President Trump, that Florida was defeating the disease.

That narrative is now in tatters, but the severity of the crisis appears to have made the DeSantis administration even less forthcoming than it had previously been.