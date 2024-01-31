Form 6 fallout: Two Marion County towns heading in opposite directions

It appears two small-town Marion County government entities are heading in different directions.

There seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for one town. Unless there's some type of divine intervention, the other town may be a thing of the past.

Jim Stroup, who for decades had been the mayor for the Town of Reddick, said Tuesday they're still without a government because no one has applied to fill three town council openings.

Stroup said the application deadline for anyone interested in the non-paying position was Jan. 27.

Town clerk is the only one left

What's the next step? The former mayor said it's unknown. Stroup said Town Clerk Marjorie Stroup, his wife, has contacted the League of Cities and it had no answer.

For now, if the governor doesn't get involved or politicians in Tallahassee don't change their minds, there's a strong possibility that the Town of Reddick will cease being an incorporated municipality.

"The clerk is the only official there," Stroup said of his wife. She's authorized to pay the town's bills.

The former mayor said at least three council members are needed to establish a quorum. Elections were slated for April, Stroup said.

Form 6

Elected officials from the Town of Reddick and other small municipalities statewide have resigned in droves due to the controversial Form 6.

The law now requires elected officials to complete the form, which lists all assets and liabilities of more than $1,000. Those who decided not to resign their posts instead of filling out the form indicate it's too intrusive and their information should be kept confidential.

In McIntosh, four of the five city council members turned in their resignation letters. In Dunnellon, the mayor and one council member resigned because of Form 6. Dunnellon city officials managed to fill both spots. The replacements had to promise to sign the form.

Government officials from Marion County and the cities of Ocala and Belleview have not expressed a desire to ignore Form 6. Those who felt they did not want to complete the form had until the first of the year to express their wishes.

Town of McIntosh

For McIntosh, Frank Ciotti, a council member, said five people have applied to the governor's office for appointment to fill empty seats.

Ciotti said its unknown at this point if Gov. Ron DeSantis will appoint two or four people on the council.

Presently, Ciotti is vice president and the mayor, Marshall Roddy, is the council president.

"I'm hoping for an input soon," Ciotti said.

Ciotti said he plans to go to Tallahassee next week to see if officials will approve matching funds for a new building that could be used for another community space or a citizen room.

"We need a new building. I'm hoping we'll be successful," he said.

