Gale-force winds likely to hit Delaware Friday with snow in the forecast for next week

Greg Giesen, Delaware News Journal
·1 min read

Delaware is experiencing the calm before another storm as the sun and mild temperatures reign over the First State on Thursday.

While the weather is pleasant, it won't last long as another storm hits the Delaware on Friday, but it won't be as bad as Tuesday's cold front.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 0.25-1 inch of precipitation in Delaware as rain starts Friday and last through Saturday. Kent and New Castle counties will have rain totals closer to an inch. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible Friday.

The storm will have gale-force winds with maximum gusts between 40 and 50 mph. The winds will cause dangerous seas to build up to 8 to 12 feet. Those numbers will be lower in the Delaware Bay.

Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast

Snow forecasted for Delaware on Tuesday

A blast of cooler air will enter the region Sunday and drop temperatures early next week. The cooler temps will set the stage for Delaware's first major snowfall since 2022.

AccuWeather.com is forecasting a wintry mix for Monday. Tuesday will start with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning before sunshine in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, AccuWeather is predicting 3.4 inches of snow.

How long has Delaware been without snow?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, Wilmington Airport's last storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 670 days.

Where did Tuesday's storm hit Delaware?: See some of the aftermath across the state

What if Delaware got snow Tuesday?: Storm dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain in Delaware. How much would we have got if it was snow?

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Storm next week could bring snow to Delaware; Wind forecast for Friday

Recommended Stories

  • 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging and feature upgrades

    The 2024 Toyota bZ4X gets better cold-weather charging thanks to a heat exchanger, and feature upgrades like a better charging screen and power liftgate.

  • Energy prices jump, helping drive hotter-than-expected inflation in December

    Higher electricity and seasonally adjusted gasoline costs contributed to a slightly hotter than expected inflation print on Thursday.

  • This 'durable' snow scraper-brush combo is 45% off (that's just $12), today only

    Are you ready for the next winter storm?

  • How new inflation numbers complicate the Fed's next move on rates

    A new reading on inflation out Thursday offers another challenge to investor expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in March

  • Best used trucks to buy in 2024

    The Ford F-Series is the best-selling new vehicle, and the Ford F-150 is the best-selling used vehicle overall, closely followed by the Chevrolet Silverado.

  • ‘Teach’ your dog to ‘play’ this ‘piano’

    Let's be honest, you've not been doing enough to support your dog's musical career up until this point, have you.

  • Inflation increases more than expected in December

    The December Consumer Price Index report will put the market's soft-landing narrative to the test on Thursday.

  • Whispp brings electronic larynx voice boxes into this millennium

    Having a voice is important - figuratively and literally - and not being able to speak is a major impediment to communication. Whispp is working to change the game for individuals with speech disorders and voice disabilities, bringing voice boxes into the current millennium with its groundbreaking AI-powered assistive speech and phone-calling app. At CES 2024, the company launched its newest phone-calling feature that converts whispered and vocal cord-impaired speech into a user’s natural voice in real time.

  • Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and replacing them with gas-powered vehicles

    Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.

  • State-backed hackers are exploiting new Ivanti VPN zero-days — but no patches yet

    U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.

  • Attorney: Mikey Williams chose to transfer because Memphis did not make his return 'a priority'

    Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.

  • Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' tech now works with employee badges

    Amazon's computer vision and sensor-powered Just Walk Out retail technology, which allows customers to shop at stores and then skip the cashier line when it's time to check out, is now expanding to corporate domains with support for employee badges as the payment mechanism. The retail giant announced today the launch of "badge pay," a new option that will initially bring Just Walk Out technology to a hospital setting. With the launch, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare staff will be able to grab food and beverages from their hospital's Just Walk Out store by scanning their employee badges.

  • Returnmates, now Sway, bags $19.5M Series A to manage e-commerce returns

    Total returns for the industry amounted to $743 billion in merchandise in 2023, according to the National Retail Federation and Appriss Retail. Returnmates, now rebranded as Sway, is the latest to attract new venture capital for its approach to delivery and returns that focuses on the customer. Additional participants include Blackhorn Ventures, Lightshed Ventures and Rise of the Rest Revolution.

  • Microsoft expands EU data localization efforts to cover system logs

    Microsoft has ticked off the second phase of its rollout of a data localization offering in the European Union. The latest deployment to the "EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud", as it brands the infrastructure, kicked off in at the start of last year. Microsoft had said it expected the second phase of the rollout to be completed at the end of 2023 so it's keeping roughly to schedule.

  • Winter weather forecast: 'Bomb cyclone' and polar vortex in Midwest, severe thunderstorms in South and snow along East Coast

    According to forecasters, another large storm system is expected to bring a second round of snow, wind and severe thunderstorms to much of the same swath of the country affected by Tuesday's pummeling.

  • Google Cloud rolls out new gen AI products for retailers

    Google wants to inject a little generative AI into retail. To coincide with the National Retailer Association's annual conference in NYC, Google Cloud today unveiled new gen AI products designed to help retailers personalize their online shopping experiences and streamline their back-office operations. One of Google Cloud's new products, Conversational Commerce Solution, lets retailers embed gen AI-powered agents on their websites and mobile apps -- sort of like a brand-specific ChatGPT.

  • 2024 CES Mega Gallery: Honda concepts, a VinFast truck and flying cars galore

    Our 2024 mega gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.

  • D-Orbit raises $110M to reach new heights in space logistics services

    Logistics has become the cornerstone of how so much works on earth -- we may order things online, but ultimately we need to get products and ourselves from A to B -- and some believe that logistics models will be even more important in the remote realms of space. D-Orbit, an Italian startup that provides an array of logistics services for companies operating satellites and other services in space, has raised €100 million ($110 million) in a Series C round of equity funding. The current investment is led by a strategic backer, Marubeni Corporation out of Japan's industrial sector, with Avantgarde (a regular investor in the space industry), CDP Venture Capital, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, United Ventures, Indaco Venture Partners, Neva SGR and Primo Ventures also participating.

  • Google cuts hundreds of jobs in its voice assistance, hardware teams as Fitbit founders leave

    Google laid off hundreds of employees across multiple divisions including engineering and services late Wednesday. The affected divisions include voice-activated Google Assistant as part of the knowledge and information product team restructuring; and the Devices and Services PA (DSPA) team that manages Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit hardware.

  • Nick Saban retires; a look at his legacy & what comes next for Alabama

    Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get together for an emergency podcast after news broke on Wednesday afternoon that after 17 seasons at Alabama, Nick Saban is retiring from coaching college football.