Gale-force winds likely to hit Delaware Friday with snow in the forecast for next week

Delaware is experiencing the calm before another storm as the sun and mild temperatures reign over the First State on Thursday.

While the weather is pleasant, it won't last long as another storm hits the Delaware on Friday, but it won't be as bad as Tuesday's cold front.

The National Weather Service forecast is calling for 0.25-1 inch of precipitation in Delaware as rain starts Friday and last through Saturday. Kent and New Castle counties will have rain totals closer to an inch. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible Friday.

The storm will have gale-force winds with maximum gusts between 40 and 50 mph. The winds will cause dangerous seas to build up to 8 to 12 feet. Those numbers will be lower in the Delaware Bay.

Snow forecasted for Delaware on Tuesday

A blast of cooler air will enter the region Sunday and drop temperatures early next week. The cooler temps will set the stage for Delaware's first major snowfall since 2022.

AccuWeather.com is forecasting a wintry mix for Monday. Tuesday will start with snow, sleet and freezing rain in the morning before sunshine in the afternoon. On Tuesday night, AccuWeather is predicting 3.4 inches of snow.

How long has Delaware been without snow?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's daily summaries, Wilmington Airport's last storm with more than an inch of snow was March 12, 2022, when it snowed 1.4 inches. That's a drought of 670 days.

