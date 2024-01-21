Is the GOP race a romp? DeSantis is out. Trump closes in as Haley fights to survive in NH

Once there were 14. Now there are two.

Until Tuesday night, anyway.

Once the leading hope to challenge Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis not only suspended his campaign Sunday but also immediately endorsed the former president, increasing the prospects that the new two-person GOP race could in short order be down to one.

If Trump follows his crushing victory in the Iowa caucuses last week with a big win over former UN ambassador Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday − as some polls indicate he will − it will be hard to identify a state or an issue that could deny him the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Trump is poised to be the standard-bearer for the GOP for the third time in as many elections, and in record time.

"It's clear to me that a majority of Republican primary voters want to give Donald Trump another chance," DeSantis said in a video he posted on the social-media platform known as X, formerly Twitter. He took a parting shot at Haley, endorsing Trump "because we can't go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear − a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism − that Nikki Haley represents."

Trump, welcoming the endorsement, told supporters at his campaign headquarters in New Hampshire that he would shelve the derisive nickname he had coined for his former rival. "Will I be using the name Ron DeSanctimonious?” the former president asked. “I said that name is officially retired.”

Much of the Republican establishment, even some who have resisted Trump's appeal in the past, now view his nomination as political reality. The entire House Republican leadership has fallen in line behind the former president. So have many of those who once challenged him for the nomination − South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and now DeSantis.

'It's now one fella and one lady left'

There was a time Haley had insisted she would defeat Trump in New Hampshire. Now she heads into the final full day of campaigning there trailing him by double digits, 55%-36% in the Suffolk University/Boston Globe tracking poll, with DeSantis at 6%.

After DeSantis' announcement, she vowed to battle on to the Feb. 24 primary in South Carolina, her home state and one that twice elected her governor.

"I want to say to Ron, he ran a great race; he's been a good governor, and we wish him well," Haley told supporters in New Hampshire. "Having said that, it's now one fella and one lady left."

In a statement, she declared: “We’re not a country of coronations."

But the Palmetto State, like the Republican Party nationwide, has become Trump territory. South Carolina polls averaged by fivethirtyeight.com put Trump swamping Haley by 60.9% to 24.8%, with DeSantis trailing in single digits, at 8.9%.

New Hampshire, where independents can vote in the primary, was a friendlier place for her argument that it was time to move past the "chaos" that has surrounded Trump. She wanted a one-on-one race in which the opposition to him would coalesce behind her.

The problem: Achieving that still wouldn't defeat Trump. He commands an average of 66.2% of likely Republican primary voters, according to an average of national polls by fivethirtyeight.com.

Brace yourself: A Biden v. Trump rematch

On the Democratic side, the long-shot challengers to President Joe Biden, including Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips, have failed to gain traction against him.

It is still possible that a Biden v. Trump rematch could be upended in before the summer's political conventions. After all, there are six and seven months to go before Republicans convene in Milwaukee and Democrats in Chicago − in a campaign between candidates who are 81 and 77 years old.

But if New Hampshire's results are decisive, that upheaval would almost certainly be precipitated by some personal catastrophe or calamity, not by primary voters.

The calculations of some of this year's presidential hopefuls already are turning to how to win the nomination − in 2028.

