Gov. Bill Lee's school voucher expansion bill draft: Here are new details on the proposal

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal for a new statewide school choice program will not include any testing or accountability requirements for participating students, according to an advance draft of the legislation obtained by The Tennessean.

As drafted, Lee’s proposal would offer taxpayer-funded grants to 20,000 students to attend private schools of their choice – and open universal eligibility for the program beginning in 2025. Certain homeschoolers would be eligible to participate.

House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, told reporters last week that changes are likely as the legislature considers Lee's proposal.

"We'll file something that gets kind of the skeletal structure out there, and then we'll build upon that foundation as we go through the committee process," Lamberth said. "I don't anticipate what we will be filing will by any means be the final product. It will continue to be at work as we go through the committee process."

More: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee formally unveils voucher expansion as Democrats ramp up opposition

Costs of the proposed school choice program remain unclear. Based on the number of students included in the first year, the program would cost the state $141.5 million if all slots are filled, plus administrative costs. The Fiscal Review Committee has not yet completed a fiscal analysis of the bill.

Lee has said previously the program would be paid for from a separate scholarship account funded by the state's General Fund, independent of the existing Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding structure for K-12 education.

A group from Americans United silently protest Gov. Bill Lee’s Education freedom proposal with signs “No Vouchers” at Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

Lee has long advocated for offering families more school options, and says the program is aimed at empowering parents to find the best school to fit their child's educational needs. Critics of the proposal, commonly referred to as school vouchers, are saying that it could dismantle public education in Tennessee and defund public schools.

Here’s what to know:

Who would be eligible?

According to the bill draft, any student who entitled to attend a public school is the state would be eligible to apply for an Education Freedom Scholarship.

For the 2024-25 school year, the state Department of Education would award 20,000 vouchers. Half of those would be reserved for students whose family income does not exceed 300% of the federal poverty level – which in $90,000 for a family of four. The remaining slots would have no income restrictions and be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the 2025-26 school year, none of the scholarships are income-limited. The state would prioritize students already participating in the program, then prioritize lower-income students at 200% and 300% of the federal poverty level. All vouchers would be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis by the department.

Students may not participate in both the state’s existing Education Savings Accounts program, which is available to Davidson, Shelby and Hamilton counties, and the Education Freedom Scholarship program at the same time.

Can homeschoolers participate?

The bill draft specifically excludes home school families who are required to provide annual notice to school districts of their intent to homeschool.

The bill draft does not directly address whether homeschooling families enrolled in an umbrella school can participate in Education Freedom Scholarships.

But under state law, families that homeschool while enrolled in an umbrella school are not required to provide annual notice to local school districts.

What accountability mechanism is Lee proposing?

There are no accountability mechanisms like annual TCAP testing for Education Freedom Scholarships participants outlined in this bill draft. The legislature could add testing or retention requirements at a later time.

Public school students are required to take state achievement testing via the TCAP each year, as are students in the existing Education Savings Account program. Low performance on those tests in third or fourth grade can result in retention under current state law.

What can scholarship funds be used for?

Acceptable uses for the scholarship funding parallel the state’s existing Education Savings Accounts program. According to the bill draft, funds could be used for:

Tuition, fees, and uniforms

Textbooks and instructional materials

Tutoring services

Transportation fees

Computer hardware and technology

Summer school tuition, textbooks, and materials

Fees for dual enrollment and AP exams

Educational therapy services

Scholarship funds are not considered taxable income.

Is there a limit to how many vouchers the state will distribute?

No. While the bill draft specifically outlines 20,000 scholarships to be distributed in the 2024-25 school year, it says the program is designed to grow.

“It is the intent of the general assembly that the number of scholarships provided pursuant to this part will increase in subsequent years until all eligible applicants who apply are provided a scholarship,” the bill draft states.

Vivian Jones covers state politics and government for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee school vouchers: Gov. Lee's expansion bill draft details