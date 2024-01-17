Gov. Maura Healey's State of the Commonwealth speech: What to know and how to watch

Gov. Maura Healey, shown speaking in October at the annual Trooper George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery in Worcester, will give her State of the Commonwealth address on Wednesday.

As she gives her State of the Commonwealth address tonight, expect Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey to focus on some of her triumphs: enacting Massachusetts' first tax cuts in 20 years, extending free meals to all public school children in the state and launching MassReconnect, free community college for residents 25 and older without prior degrees.

But while the focus will be more on positives than negatives, there are challengers as Democrat Healey begins her second year in office. The governor has had to handle an ongoing influx of migrants into the Bay State that is straining the state's emergency shelter system and six months of flat tax revenues that prompted a downscaling of spending through the end of the current fiscal year.

Those less-than-robust collections prompted the governor to slash $325 million from the budget, a move that prompted some pushback from advocates. The majority of cuts were from human services programs, including funds supporting children and mental health services.

In a summary of her expected remarks, offered by a spokesperson for her office, Healey is expected to outline her priorities for 2024: creating a more affordable and competitive Massachusetts, and investing in education, housing and infrastructure improvements with the goal of lowering the cost of living and growing the economy. Healey will also outline her economic development bill, which includes investments in life sciences and climate change mitigating technology.

Initiatives on the table include shepherding the Affordable Homes Act through the state legislature. The $4 billion proposal is designed to ease the housing crunch for renters, potential homebuyers and even senior citizens seeking to remain in their communities by creating new, affordable, dwellings throughout the state.

Expect the governor to discuss Gateway to Pre-K Agenda, a child care and early education program announced Tuesday. The project is designed to increase access to child care and establish universal prekindergarten programs in the state's Gateway Cities, while also expanding child care financial assistance for thousands of low-income families.

When does the State of the Commonwealth speech start?

Ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m., with the invocation offered by Rev. Clyde D. Talley, senior pastor of the Belmont A.M.E. Zion Church, Worcester; with North Quincy High School MA-841st Air Force Junior ROTC posting the colors. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by East Boston Social Centers Sprouts Early Learning Classroom and the national anthem will be sung by a vocalist from Monomoy Regional High School in Harwich.

The benediction will be offered byRabbi Claudia Kreiman, senior rabbi at Temple Beth Zion in Brookline, and Dr. M. Faisal Khan, director of religious affairs and imam at the Islamic Center of Boston in Wayland.

Closing out the ceremony after the governor's remarks is Duly Noted A Capella from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

How and where to watch the State of the Commonwealth

Healey is scheduled to begin speaking at 7 p.m.

Her remarks will be streamed live on YouTube and covered by WHDH, NBC 10, Boston 25 and WCVB.

Sen. Peter Durant, R-Spencer, will present the Republican rebuttal to the governor’s speech at about 7:30, from an off-site location.

