Grammys 2024: When and how to watch as Taylor Swift set to break records

The 2024 Grammy Awards take place on Sunday 4 February, with female artists set to dominate major categories including the night’s top prize, Album of the Year.

The majority of nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year are women, with Taylor Swift up against fellow stars such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa will also perform, along with Billy Joel, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, and Burna Boy, plus a special appearance from U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere, where they have been headlining a months-long residency. Sources say Tracy Chapman will join Combs for a performance of her hit “Fast Car”, which he covered for a viral hit last year.

SZA is going into the night with nine nominations, and is one of several artists who could break music industry records this weekend. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Adele and Beyoncé currently joint-hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

08:40 , Roisin O'Connor

At this point, Taylor Swift’s icon status isn’t up for debate. The 34-year-old Grammy winner could step out in a pair of leggings and make a statement (she has). As “mother” to many, Swift is praised for her multiplatinum-selling ballads and her bold reputation – especially on the red carpet.

Between dazzling cues to unreleased music and an affection for a Midnights blue, the “Anti-Hero” singer’s style sense personifies her. Her style doesn’t follow trends, it encapsulates her individuality (with a lot of sparkle). And like her music, Swift’s fashion is an ode to her many eras.

Since her 2006 red carpet debut for the Country Music Television Awards, the “Fifteen” artist has stunned in front of flashing cameras in long, Folklore-esque gowns, patterned dresses, and sophisticated suit sets. Now, as the 2024 Grammys approach, eager fans await Swift’s arrival, placing bets on what the heroine might wear.

In the meantime, we’ve plucked Swift’s best red carpet looks from the past 18 years of her stardom.

08:39 , Roisin O'Connor

Joni Mitchell has been announced as a surprise performer at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The legendary artist, 80, will sing at the ceremony for the first time on Sunday 4 February, along with fellow artists Billie Eilish, SZA, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, U2, Travis Scott, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Billy Joel.

U2’s performance will be broadcast live from Las Vegas’s headline-making new venue, the Sphere, where they have been hosting a months-long residency – U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere – that will conclude on 2 March.

Billboard reports that Taylor Swift will not perform but she will be at the ceremony. Meanwhile, Joel will perform his first single in almost two decades, “Turn the Lights Back On”, while Combs will duet with Tracy Chapman on her song “Fast Car”, which he covered last year.

Burna Boy is expected to perform with 21 Savage and Brandy, while Mitchell is teed up for a duet with Brandi Carlile.

08:30 , Roisin O'Connor

The Grammy Awards could be in for another “Year of Women” at this year’s ceremony, after female artists swept the board of nominations in a number of the top categories.

SZA, Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo are all up for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year Category.

Four songs from Barbie: The Album were nominated for the Best Song Written for Visual Media category, with the favourite track “I’m Just Ken”, sung by Ryan Gosling, getting a nomination.

Swift has broken the record for being the most-nominated artist for the Song Of The Year category, with her bop “Anti-Hero” bringing her back into that category for another year and overtaking Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who were previously the most-nominated in that category.

And since Swift was nominated for Album of the Year, she’s on track to make history as the only artist ever – male or female – to win four times, since the singer is currently tied with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon.

Take a look at the nominations in full:

08:04 , Roisin O'Connor

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for the Grammy Awards 2024!

It’s the big day, and we only have a short while until we get to find out who’s walking home with some of the biggest prizes in music.

It’s looking a lot like we could be in for another “Year of the Women”, 25 years after female artists including Celine Dion and Lauryn Hill famously dominated at the ceremony back in 1999.

SZA, the most-nominated singer at this year’s awards show, came close to matching Hill’s record-breaking run with nine nominations, while artists including Victoria Monet, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Janelle Monae and Lana Del Rey are also vying for the night’s top awards.

Who will win? As always, that’s anybody’s guess. You can find my predictions right here:

