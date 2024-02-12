'We are grateful for all of you': Peoria shop asks for community support after slow month

The Popcorn Shoppe is located at the Metro Centre in Peoria. The shop opened in September 2022.

A local business has received a boost from the Peoria community after it shared the struggles it is facing in a post to social media and implored readers for support.

The Popcorn Shoppe − located at the Metro Centre − wrote that, “Like other small businesses, we are suffering this winter season.”

The Saturday, Feb. 10, Facebook post said the business has experienced a slowdown over the past month. The establishment described weeks where the shop welcomed only a handful of customers each day.

"We can't pay employees, we can't afford rent, we can't buy inventory or pay store or home bills off of $100 in sales," the post noted. "We have so many ways we do business and want to grow but with these slow times, it really makes it difficult."

More: Peoria Heights business is 'not OK' after shooting at one of its Illinois locations

Co-owners Matt George and Niki Duckworth opened the Peoria storefront in September 2022. The shop features a variety of gourmet popcorn flavors, such as:

Cinnamon roll

River City Mix − which includes caramel and cheddar

White garlic pizza

Lemon chow

The business also offers lemon shake ups, freeze dried candy, Swanee's Soft Pretzels and more.

Read their story: How this couple went from family tragedy to setting up a popcorn business in Peoria

Customers at the shop can find various specials or partner with the business for fundraising events. Even so, The Popcorn Shoppe said it was struggling to reach new customers and asked readers to spread the word about the shop.

The post has received more than 500 reactions and over 2,000 shares. Big Mike's Donuts & Coffee − which saw a recent surge in business after sharing its own struggles − shared the post.

"We hate seeing other small businesses struggle. We know the feeling all too well," Big Mike's wrote. "Let's see if we can all help them out, just like you all are giving us a hand up."

Hours after its initial post, The Popcorn Shoppe shared an encouraging update on social media. The business said, "our shelf is bare," and the shop had sold out of Lemon Shake Up cups and multiple popcorn flavors.

“We are grateful for all of you,” The Popcorn Shoppe said in a post on Saturday evening. “We are not out of our critical zone for business so we need continued support. We still have a lot of work to do to get ourselves in the comfort zone.”

'Time to pass the torch': New owners take over Morton business

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Community responds after Peoria business asks for support