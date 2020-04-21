Who is behind the coronavirus social distancing protests?

Over the past week, protests against social distancing orders have sprung up across the country. The crowds have generally numbered a few hundred, been predominantly white and had some carrying firearms.

Although they give the appearance of spontaneous demonstrations by angry citizens, in fact they have largely been organized by conservative activists.

The rallies are pushing back against social distancing guidelines put in place by governors in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to at least 42,000 deaths in the United States. Medical experts universally say that stopping the chain of transmission to avoid overwhelming medical systems is the only way to buy time while treatments and vaccines are developed.

On Monday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia announced that the state would begin opening fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons and massage therapy businesses on Friday, followed by theaters and restaurants on Monday, April 27. Some Democrats, including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms, have criticized the decision. In Tennessee, Republican Gov. Bill Lee announced that the state’s stay-at-home order would expire at the end of April.

Protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Monday, demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania’s economy even as new social distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) More

Some of the rallies are being pushed by Republican-allied groups in battleground states with Democratic governors. According to the Associated Press, last week’s Michigan protest was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition, a group co-founded by a GOP state representative and his wife, who is on the advisory board for an official Trump campaign group called Women for Trump and is also the co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans. Another of the event’s promoters, Greg McNeilly, is a longtime political adviser to the wealthy DeVos family, which includes current Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a first-term Democrat, has drawn the ire of President Trump and been mentioned as a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. A poll done for the Detroit Regional Chamber found 57 percent of respondents approving of Whitmer’s handling of the virus versus 44 percent approving of Trump’s.

Protests across the Midwest were driven by Facebook groups created by the Dorr family of conservative activists. Ben Dorr is the leader of the Minnesota Gun Rights organization and, along with his brothers, Chris and Aaron, has promoted Facebook groups protesting the guidelines. According to the Washington Post, roughly 200,000 people are members of groups targeting stay-at-home orders in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New York. Dorr was a primary organizer for Monday’s rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital.

Wisconsinites Against Excessive Quarantine was created on Wednesday by Ben Dorr. Christopher Dorr is the creator of Pennsylvanians Against Excessive Quarantine as well as Ohioans Against Excessive Quarantine. Aaron Dorr is the creator of New Yorkers Against Excessive Quarantine. The Dorrs, along with their father, Paul, have been been active in a number of political battles over the years, ranging from taking strong pro-gun and anti-abortion stances to fighting public school referenda in Iowa.

A protest in Texas was broadcast by InfoWars, the conspiracy theory boosting site owned by Alex Jones. The site has been banned from a number of platforms and involved in multiple lawsuits, including a ruling late last year requiring Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees for the parents of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting who were suing him over his claims the event never occurred. In 2017, Jones was forced to apologize to yogurt company Chobani after stating it was destroying the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, by hiring refugees to work at a plant there. Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration told Jones to stop promoting scam coronavirus therapies.