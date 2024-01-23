Haley, Sununu question Trump's 'advanced age' on New Hampshire primary day

As the 2024 Republican primary hits the critical state of New Hampshire, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has made her closing pitch in the Granite State centered around the question of former President Donald Trump's mental fitness.

The questions have returned to the stage after Trump, who faces 91 criminal counts across four state and federal cases, confused Haley for former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at a rally last week.

"I mean, look, we’ve seen him get confused," Haley said Tuesday on CNN, referring to Trump. "He was confused about me having something to do with keeping security away from the Capitol. Clearly, he was talking about someone else."

Haley and her allies have pointed to the gaffe as a sign that Trump may be too old to hold office again.

“Nikki just turned 52. She’s 25 years younger than Donald Trump,” Ralph Norman (R-SC) said in an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I would say 25 years ago, he wouldn’t have made that mistake. But he kept saying, ‘Nikki Haley did this with the National Guard,’ but he was talking about Nancy Pelosi. That’s another example of... he wouldn’t have made that mistake if he was younger.”

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu stop by the primary polls in Hampton Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Haley continues to question Trump's age

Haley, 52, attacked Trump’s age while visiting the polls in Hampton with Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday. She said Trump is “mentally fit,” but she said voters need to ask whether they want “two 80-year-olds” in Trump and Biden on the ticket in November. Trump is 77.

“When you’ve got a country in disarray and a world on fire the way we do,” Haley said, “you need someone at the top of their game that can put in eight years and get things back on track.”

It's the latest in a series of shots Haley has taken at Trump's age including a warning to voters after being confused for Pelosi that Trump's "mental stability" would continue to decline.

Trump attacks Fox, Sununu

Trump began primary day not by attacking Haley but by attacking her most prominent New Hampshire supporter, Gov. Chris Sununu, a fellow Republican. Trump posted on Truth Social attacking Fox News as well as Sununu.

"Why does Fox keep putting New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu on??? Every time I mention his name at a Rally, they BOOO like crazy ... To have this loser on so much is really bad TV," the post said.

I suppose it’s tough keeping up with the conversation given your advanced age.



Maybe try subtitles next time.



Thanks for watching. pic.twitter.com/hTET2s6z5d — Chris Sununu (@ChrisSununu) January 23, 2024

Sununu responded by questioning Trump's age and mental capacity.

"I suppose it’s tough keeping up with the conversation given your advanced age. Maybe try subtitles next time. Thanks for watching," Sununu wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

