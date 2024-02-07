Hamas proposes 135-day cease-fire, end to war with Israel: Live updates

Hamas has proposed a 135-day cease-fire plan that would include the release of remaining militant-held hostages in three stages, withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and an end to the war that has killed tens of thousands and left the enclave in ruins.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were meeting to discuss the plan Wednesday, exactly four months after a Hamas-led assault on Israeli border communities ignited the conflict.

Netanyahu's office released a brief statement saying the proposal details "are being thoroughly evaluated." But Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Israeli forces will oversee security in Gaza, even after the war. Israel's Channel 13 quoted a senior Israeli official it did not name as saying the Hamas proposal is unacceptable and a debate within the government involves whether to reject the plan outright or enter into negotiations.

The proposal would not require a permanent cease-fire at the outset of the deal but requires it before the last batch of hostages would be released, according to reports Wednesday from multiple news outlets including CNN that had seen a draft document of the proposal. Female hostages, males under 19, the elderly and sick would be released during the first 45-day phase along with Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails.

The Hamas plan comes in response to the latest round of talks brokered by the U.S., Qatar and Egypt. The militant group issued a statement thanking Egypt, Qatar and "all countries that seek to stop the brutal aggression" against Palestinians. The response came after consultation among its leadership and other "resistance factions" in the region, the statement said.

"The movement dealt with the proposal in a positive spirit to ensure a comprehensive and complete cease-fire, end the aggression against our people, in a manner that guarantees relief, accommodation, reconstruction, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip and completing an exchange of prisoners," the statement said.

Developments:

∎ Hamas wants the deal guaranteed by Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, Russia and the United Nations − but not the U.S.

∎ Blinken was scheduled to meet Wednesday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank. The U.S. has pressed for the authority to take a leadership role in Gaza after the war, a position Israel has consistently rejected.

War reaches 4-month mark

The war began Oct. 7, when Hamas-led militants crashed across the border on a killing spree that left 1,200 people dead in Israeli border communities. Hours later the militants fled back to Gaza with more than 240 hostages, over 100 of whom were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November. More than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's devastating military effort to free the hostages and remove Hamas from power.

