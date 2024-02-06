US destroys Houthi boats; Israel reportedly confirms 32 hostages have died: Live updates

A British-owned cargo ship sustained minor damage from Houthi militants Tuesday as attacks continued to disrupt shipping in the Middle East despite a U.S.-British aerial assault on Houthi targets just days ago.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said no injuries were reported and the ship continued on its journey after the attack in the Red Sea, about 60 miles of Yemen. Hours earlier, U.S. Central Command said it had destroyed two Houthi drone boats packed with explosives after determining they presented an "imminent threat" to the U.S. Navy and commercial ships in the region.

The attacks came after U.S. and British missiles struck 36 Houthi targets on Saturday, sending what Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called a "clear message to the Houthis" that they will face military repercussions if they don't stop attacking ships in the region.

The UMKTO report on the attack said the British ship's master "was aware of a small craft on his Port side" that fired a projectile that passed over the deck, causing slight damage to the bridge windows. Houthi’s military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said Tuesday that the militants were conducting "self-defense" operations.

US targets Iran-backed groups: Strikes continue into second day

Developments:

∎ Iran will conduct joint naval exercises with Russia and China within the next six weeks, Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said. Iran-backed militants have been attacking U.S. bases and disrupting commercial shipping in the region for months.

∎ More than 100 people were briefly taken into custody in Pennsylvania after protesting state investments in Israel on the steps of the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg.

∎ The U.N.'s Palestinian relief agency expects its preliminary report into Israeli claims that a dozen of its employees took part in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack to be ready by early March. The U.S. and Britain are among several nations that have suspended desperately needed funding pending the probe.

In this handout image provided by the UK Ministry of Defense, Royal Air Force weapon technicians prepare a RAF Typhoon FRG4 aircraft for strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen on Feb. 3, 2024.

Israel reportedly confirms that 32 hostages have died since war began

Israeli intelligence officers believe at least 32 of the remaining 136 hostages have died since their capture Oct. 7 by Hamas-led militants, the New York Times reports, citing a confidential Israeli military assessment. The families of 32 hostages whose deaths were confirmed have been informed, according to four military officials who spoke to the Times anonymously in order to discuss a sensitive matter.

The Israeli military did not immediatley respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on the report. Family members of hostages and their supporters had repeatedly protested in Israel, urging the government to step up efforts to negotiate for the captives' freedom. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said again Monday that "Hamas has demands that we will not agree to."

The hostages were taken during the militant rampage into Israeli border communities that killed 1,200 people. More than 100 hostages were freed as part of a weeklong cease-fire deal in November.

Blinken in Egypt to revive stalled cease-fire talks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi on Tuesday as Blinken labored to breathe life into stalled negotiations aimed at pausing and ultimately ending the war in Gaza and returning more than 100 militant-held hostages to their homes and families. The outlook appeared bleak, however, as Hamas leaders reiterated their refusal to release more hostages until Israel permanently removes its forces from Gaza − and Israel has refused to leave until Hamas has been destroyed.

Blinken met Monday with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, continuing discussions on regional coordination "to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza" that provides lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians, the State Department said. But Netanyahu, speaking with troops Monday outside Tel Aviv, reiterated his demand for "total victory," saying Hamas must be crushed or the militants will attack again.

