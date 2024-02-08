Israel reportedly ready to let Oct. 7 mastermind walk in exchange for hostages: Live updates

Israel is willing to allow Oct. 7 attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar and other top Hamas leaders in Gaza flee into exile in exchange for the release of all remaining militant-held hostages and an end to Hamas rule in the enclave, NBC News reported, citing multiple Israeli officials it did not name.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed as recently as this week to continue fighting until the Hamas leadership is killed. Israel says Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, leader of the Hamas military wing, directed the rampage that killed 1,200 people in Israel border communities. Over 240 others were kidnapped and spirited away to Gaza, and more than 100 of them were released during a weeklong November cease-fire.

Two sources familiar with discussions inside the Israeli government told NBC that other proposals Israelis raised with U.S. officials included replacing Hamas with hand-picked civilian leaders. The U.S., Qatar and Egypt have been working to broker a cease-fire and long-term peace plan since the war began.

Netanyahu on Wednesday rejected a Hamas-proposed cease-fire plan that would include the release of the remaining hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails, withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip and an end to a war.

Developments:

∎ U.S. forces conducted self-defense strikes against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea, Central Command announced Thursday. The missiles "presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region."

∎ At least 27,840 Palestinians have been killed and 67,317 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says. Israeli officials say about 10,000 of them were Hamas militants and blame civilian deaths on Hamas using them as human shields.

Argentine President Javier Milei tours Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the places targeted by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attacks, with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Feb. 8, 2024.

Blinken issues warning to Israel after Netanyahu rejects peace deal

The daily toll Israel's military operations are taking on innocent civilians remains too high, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a briefing in Tel Aviv late Wednesday. Blinken said that while in Israel he raised "profound concerns about actions and rhetoric, including from government officials, that inflame tensions" jeopardize international support and add to Israel's security concerns. Blinken acknowledged that Israelis were "dehumanized in the most horrific way" by the October Hamas attack and that the hostages seized by the militants continue to be mistreated.

"But that cannot be a license to dehumanize others," Blinken said. "The overwhelming majority of people in Gaza had nothing to do with the attacks of October 7th. ... They’re mothers and fathers, sons and daughters (who) want to earn a decent living, send their kids to school, have a normal life. That’s who they are; that’s what they want. And we cannot, we must not lose sight of that. We cannot, we must not lose sight of our common humanity."

