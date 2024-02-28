What happened with the weather last night? Here's what we know, what to expect today

Indiana experienced the a severe storm threat late last night into early this morning. While the storms are over, temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day.

Here's what we know about what happened and what we can expect today.

Indianapolis weather: Did you hear the tornado sirens last night? Here's why

Which areas experienced thunderstorm warnings?

Central into southern Indiana was under the most threat during last night's storm, according to NWS Indianapolis on X, formerly Twitter.

The severe storm threat was during 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. across Indiana.

Primary hazards were lightning, isolated tornadoes possible, damaging winds and possibility of hail up to the size of quarters. Areas south of Indianapolis experienced a greater chance of these hazards.

Severe weather threat thru 4 AM S of line near and south of I-70. Damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes are all possible. pic.twitter.com/h2NJvXxCTq — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 28, 2024

What impacts did the severe weather in Indiana have?

According to meteorologist Jason Puma at NWS Indianapolis, they have received a small number of reports for damage so far this morning.

They've received reports that Hoosiers experienced strong storms, small sized hail last night and have noticed downed limbs so far this morning.

Since the storm rolled in so late, Puma expects more reports to come in as people start their day.

"We're still looking to collect some reports of severe weather of what may have occurred during the overnight hours and as people are getting up this morning, we may gather some of that because these storms did go through very late while most people were in bed," Puma said.

You can report damage and what you experienced in your area last night to NWS Indianapolis on Facebook, X or by emailing them at nws.indianapolis@noaa.gov.

Others are reading: How a Tesla solved a crime, got stolen property back to victims

Did Indiana get any tornadoes?

Parts of southern Illinois, areas south of Marion County in Indiana, northern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio experienced a tornado watch last night that was in effect until 6 a.m.

While the conditions last night made it possible to see tornadoes, NWS Indianapolis has not received any reports of tornadoes during last night's storm, according to Puma.

Will Indiana get more storms?

While we're not expected to get any more storms today, Puma says we can expect it to get colder.

"We're just gonna see essentially mostly cloudy skies through the course of the morning," Puma said. "Maybe a little bit sunshine later on this afternoon, but steady or slowly falling temperatures — it's currently 31 degrees at the Indianapolis Airport — and we'll see temperatures falling into the 20s probably as we go on into the afternoon."

Be ready for a little surprise if you haven't been outside yet this morning - 6 hourly temperature changes range from -23 to -41 across central Indiana!! #brr #ColdFront #INwx pic.twitter.com/8dTurDPnpB — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 28, 2024

The weather we've been seeing is routine for what Puma describes as an "early spring/late winter" so we may experience more weather like this and drastic changes in temperature as we move through the season, so be sure to continue checking the forecast and be prepared for when inclement weather arises.

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana storm update: What we know, how to report severe weather