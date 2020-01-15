Biden campaign tries to shore up his African-American base with pitch aimed at HBCUs

WASHINGTON — On Wednesday, Joe Biden’s presidential campaign is set to launch a program designed to organize grassroots support at historically black colleges and universities, focusing on electability as a key part of the pitch to students.

The new effort is meant to address a weakness in Biden’s otherwise strong support from African-American voters. While Biden has solid black support in key early states, national polls show younger African-American voters don’t share the enthusiasm for Biden and are more likely to support Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, which is part of a larger trend with the youth vote overall.

Biden’s status as one of the frontrunners in the Democratic primary has been fueled by backing from African-American voters who favor him by a wide margin. And in the final weeks before Democratic primary voters head to the polls, Biden’s team is aiming to shore up his support among African-American youth by highlighting his plans for historically black colleges and universities.

As part of the program, called “HBCU Students for Biden,” campaign surrogates will visit HBCUs around the country to highlight the former vice president’s plan to provide increased funding to these schools. Biden campaign staff will also be training student leaders to organize on their campuses.

The campaign is kicking off the program at the same time as it launches a four-day “South Carolina Soul of the Nation” bus tour, which will feature HBCU student leaders and other campaign surrogates making appearances at African-American schools in that key early state. Biden’s campaign also released a web video claiming he is offering “the boldest presidential plan for HBCUs in our history.”

“Historically black colleges and universities built America’s black middle class, and Joe Biden knows that’s the backbone of our country,” a narrator says in the clip.

As he faces primary challenges from more progressive Democrats who have stronger youth support, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Biden and his team have made the case that he has a more realistic chance of defeating President Trump. A television ad released by Biden on Tuesday highlighted polls showing his margins against Trump in key battleground states.

Even as polls indicate young people aren’t enthusiastic about the former vice president, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of Biden’s top African-American surrogates, told Yahoo News she believes there is excitement around removing Trump from office. Bottoms predicted young people will ultimately coalesce around Biden if he secures the Democratic nomination.

“I hear people make this narrative people aren’t excited or whatever. The narrative is we just need people to go and vote,” Bottoms said. “You can be unenthusiastic as long as you go and vote. You can be just overcome with joy as long as you go and vote. Whatever your feelings are we just need people to go and vote.”

And Biden’s allies believe African-American youth are particularly likely to be swayed toward him due to his connection to the community. Bottoms attributed Biden’s strength with black voters to what she described as the “authentic nature of his relationship with the African-American community.”

According to Bottoms, one root of this bond is that Biden worked with a sizable black population in his home state of Delaware and is the only leading Democratic candidate from a state that has an HBCU.

But the main factor driving Biden’s connection with black voters that Bottoms and other allies cite is that he served as vice president to the country’s first African-American commander in chief, Barack Obama. According to Bottoms, Biden’s work alongside Obama resulted in “affection” and “appreciation” that “runs deep” in the black community.

“For many African-Americans, it’s not lost on us that this was an older white man willing to stand behind a younger African-American man and to be a part of his team as a No. 2,” Bottoms said of Biden. “That may be something that may appear very subtle to a lot of people, but to African-Americans, it’s a very strong signal.”

Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., a former chairman of the congressman black caucus who is a national co-chairman of Biden’s campaign, said Biden’s “numbers are so solid in the African-American community because of his entire body of work” and suggested that Obama’s willingness to partner with him was an endorsement of his prior record.