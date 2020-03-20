Health care workers describe fear, confusion on the coronavirus frontlines

Life in the United States and around the world has effectively been put on hold as “social distancing” becomes essential to curtailing the spread of the coronavirus, which, as of Friday morning, had infected 14,250 people and killed 205 in the U.S., according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Millions are working from home or are out of work entirely, while schools in much of the country are closed.

While the general public is being encouraged — or ordered — to stay indoors, doctors, nurses and other health care providers can’t work from home. They are facing a new reality of their own, as hospitals and clinics prepare for an imminent influx of coronavirus patients.

Yahoo News spoke to health care providers working in hospitals and emergency rooms in different parts of the country about their experiences on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus. All of them asked that their names not be used because they were not authorized by their employers to speak to the press.

Medical personnel leave the emergency room at New York-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital on March 18. (Mary Altaffer/AP)

A tale of two New York hospitals

Increased testing has resulted in a significant spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases across New York state this week. Between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, the official number of confirmed statewide cases had jumped from roughly 3,000 to 5,200, with 3,615 of those in New York City. Coronavirus deaths in the city doubled overnight from 11 on Wednesday to 22 as of Thursday afternoon.

Over the past week or so, health care officials in New York and elsewhere have been revising policies and crisis response plans in response to a constantly evolving stream of new information and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But some hospitals have been slower than others to keep up with the rapidly changing situation.

Yahoo News spoke to a medical resident at Mount Sinai, a leading medical center and teaching hospital, who also works at a community-based hospital in Queens on the weekends. She described a stark contrast between how the two hospitals have responded.

“It was pretty astonishing how behind they are in terms of visitor policies, masking sick patients, screening patients,” the resident said of the Queens hospital, where she worked last weekend. At that point, she said, Mount Sinai had begun implementing a policy to screen every stable person with coronavirus symptoms as soon as they arrive at the Manhattan hospital, to determine if they should even enter the building. Due to limited space, she said certain wings of the emergency room were being sectioned off for coronavirus patients.

During her shift at the hospital in Queens last weekend, she saw sick people walking in freely without any screening, as the emergency room quickly became “overcapacitated.” Triage tents were being set up on the main floor of the ER in an attempt to isolate the potential coronavirus patients.

While the recent spread and anticipated surge in coronavirus cases has prompted hospitals like Mount Sinai to spring into action with emergency policies and contingency plans, the resident admitted that “even [for] people in the medical field, I think we had a delayed reaction to it.”

“We’re so desensitized to a lot of things,” she said. “When it first started, I was kind of unfazed by it.”

Now she’s become acutely aware of her own exposure to the virus.

Like most of the general public, this resident said that she and her colleagues are only being tested for coronavirus if they become sick, and already a couple of residents have had to self-quarantine after coming down with symptoms. In an attempt to avoid losing more providers to home quarantine, work schedules have been revised to limit the number of residents and staff at the hospital at the same time.