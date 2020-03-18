Masks, respirators and coronavirus: Keeping up with changing advice

As state and federal officials continue to ramp up efforts to control the outbreak of coronavirus in the United States, new information about the virus — in particular the potential for transmission by people without symptoms — is raising new questions about the official messaging on the use of face masks during this pandemic.

In a series of tweets sent Wednesday morning, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb suggested that evidence that the virus can be spread by asymptomatic people undermines the official position maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that masks should only be worn by the sick.

“If the concern is that asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic younger Americans (millennials) are continuing to spread #Coronavirus because they don’t heed warnings, you could require anyone between certain ages to wear a procedure mask when they go out,” wrote Gottlieb.

Procedure masks, similar to surgical masks, are general-use medical face masks that attach to the back of the head or ears with straps and are used to catch bacteria released from the wearer’s mouth or nose.

Gottlieb pointed out the challenges involved in enforcing orders for people to remain indoors for prolonged periods of time, especially if they are asymptomatic, suggesting that “requiring a procedure mask for those who go out in areas of sustained spread (like some big cities) would be a second layer of protection when people are asymptomatic or defiant.”

“If we’re at the point of locking down entire cities, we must consider other ways to break off transmission that don't take away peoples’ liberty,” wrote Gottlieb.

If we're at the point of locking down entire cities, we must consider other ways to break off transmission that don't take away peoples' liberty. CDC's current position is that people should only wear a mask when you're sick. But we know this is spread by Asymptomatic people 2/n — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) March 18, 2020

Masks have been a point of contention since the beginning of the outbreak in January — with CVS, Amazon and others selling out within weeks of the virus’s spread.

The question is confusing because there are two kinds of masks, which can serve two distinct functions: protecting the wearer from infection, and protecting those who might be infected — but not showing symptoms — from spreading the virus.

A CDC infographic makes a distinction between the two main types of barriers: surgical or procedure masks, such as the kinds Gottlieb was referring to, and respirators. Surgical masks, which are approved by the FDA, are loose-fitting, disposable masks that stop the individual who is wearing them from spreading germs. They are not fit-tested (meaning sealed to the face) and therefore do not protect against smaller airborne particles. Respirators — like the N95 — are a major step up. Tested and approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), they are tight-fitting, fit-tested masks that protect against 95 percent of airborne particles.

Boxes of N95 protective masks for use by medical field personnel in New Rochelle, N.Y. (Mike Segar/Reuters) More

Although many Americans have started wearing surgical masks in public, William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University, said that’s not what they were designed for. “Simple surgical masks — other than a kind of psychological comfort — really provide little, if any, protection concerning protecting you from acquiring an infection,” Schaffner told Yahoo in an interview last month. “They’re not designed for that and they don’t function that way.”

Schaffner said that there’s a reason you may be seeing them in the doctor’s office. “If you come to a health care facility and you’re coughing or have a sore throat, a mask will be put on you,” the epidemiologist said. “That will prevent you from giving it to someone else. But having those go out in the community to protect [you] from getting it, that's not what they’re designed for.”