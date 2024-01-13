Heavy rain, wind knock out power for thousands in Rhode Island. Follow for updates.

A storm bringing heavy rains and wind Friday night and Saturday morning has left tens of thousands of Rhode Islanders without power.

According to Rhode Island Energy power outage maps, over 23,000 Rhode Islanders were affected by nearly 100 power outages spread throughout the state as of 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service forecasted maximum wind gusts of between 40 mph inland in Providence to up to 47 mph on the coast in Charlestown and even 53 mph on Block Island.

Power outages scattered throughout Rhode Island

Power outages are developing throughout the southern portion of Rhode Island through both East Bay and West Bay. The largest cluster of outages is in South Kingstown, southern Narragansett and Charlestown, where nearly 8,000 customers are without power. Another large swath of about 4,000 customers are in the dark in Westerly along the Connecticut border, along with another 1,400 further north along the Connecticut border in Hopkinton.

Outages in East Bay are smaller and more scattered through Portsmouth, Bristol, Warren and Barrington.

Track power outages in Rhode Island

Track power outages in your area using our map, which is updated every 15 minutes.

