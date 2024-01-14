'Get the hell out': Vivek Ramaswamy removes comedians who interrupted him and Ron DeSantis

Presidential hopefuls aren't the only ones working hard on Iowa caucus weekend.

Political comedy group "The Good Liars" interrupted a speech by GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in Ankeny on Sunday, a day after trying to hand "a participation trophy" to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It's unclear what the duo, comprised of Jason Selvig and Davram Stiefler, told the entrepreneur. However, video shows Stiefler saying, "I love you. I love all of you, that's the thing about me."

Ramaswamy asked the pair to sit down and wait for their turn to speak. He added that they were were welcomed to stay if they respect "our norms" and if they didn't, then to "get the hell out."

"You want to let these people know what you think of them," Ramaswamy said as the crowd began to boo at the duo and security escorted them out of the event. "This is why we need to get the super PAC out of American politics. End the super PAC and end the corruption. We're sick and tired of it. The other candidates are threatened."

Group interrupted Ron DeSantis with 'a participation trophy'

At a campaign event in Atlantic, Iowa, Selvig and Stiefler tried to give DeSantis a "participation trophy" and told him that he would not become president. Video of awkward incident and the crowd's seemingly nervous laughter went viral.

"Real quick before we get started, thank you everyone," Stiefler said, drawing the crowd's attention. "Governor DeSantis, I want to present to you this participation trophy."

A person tries to give Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a 'participation trophy' during a campaign stop on Jan. 13, 2024 in Atlantic, Iowa. DeSantis did not take the trophy and the person was escorted out of the room. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race when they go to caucus on Jan. 15, 2024.

"Now, probably not gonna win the election, right? But we're proud of you for trying," he said while patting DeSantis' arm. "He's special, he's unique, and he's our little snowflake."

DeSantis refused to grab the trophy. Stiefler was later removed from the event with security guard on each arm as he carried the award.

The Good Liars did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

"The Good Liars," which started making content in 2011, are known for trolling candidates at political events. In October 2020, Stiefler addressed President Biden, then just a candidate, in Iowa while wearing a "Settle For Biden" T-shirt.

Ramaswamy's previous protester interruptions

Ramaswamy has already dealt with several protestor exchanges over the past week.

On Wednesday, protesters with the climate revolution group Sunrise Movement were removed after interrupting a Ramaswamy event in the Iowa State Capitol Rotunda.

More Sunrise Movement protesters appeared in West Des Moines on Friday night while Ramaswamy delivered a speech and were removed on three separate occasions.

Contributing: Kinsey Crowley & Phillip Joens

