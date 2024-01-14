Live updates: When is the Iowa caucus? Why does it matter for Donald Trump, Nikki Haley and other GOP hopefuls?

The Iowa caucus is almost here.

The crucial early primary contest has long had the power to reshape a presidential race, tripping up frontrunners and giving a boost to fierce political rivals. This year, former President Donald Trump's Republican challengers are trying to make inroads with Hawkeye State voters.

But how did Iowa's contest becoming a crucial hurdle for White House hopefuls? How are organizers on both sides of the aisle preparing for the caucuses?

More Nikki Haley supporters would vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump, Iowa poll says

Likely Republican caucusgoers in Iowa who support former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley are more skeptical than other caucusgoers that former President Donald Trump, beset by legal challenges, would be able to win the general election — and they’re more likely to vote for President Joe Biden instead of Trump in November.

A new Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll asked likely Republican caucusgoers how they would vote in this year’s general election, if front-runner Trump is the Republican nominee. Most respondents, 71%, say they would vote for Trump if November is a Trump-Biden rematch, while 11% say they would vote for Biden.

Six percent of likely Republican caucusgoers say they would vote for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and 8% say they would vote for some other third-party candidate. One percent say they would not vote, and 3% aren’t sure.

When is the Iowa caucus?

The Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15, starting at 7 p.m.

The Democratic and Republican contests function function differently. Catch up the the Des Moines Register, part of the USA TODAY Network, on what you need to know about the caucuses.

Why does the Iowa Caucus matter?

For 50 years, Iowans have gathered in school gymnasiums, community centers and family living rooms to kick off the nation's presidential nominating process, wielding their outsized influence to winnow and shape the field of contenders.

Ahead of each caucus, presidential candidates flood the state for months, if not years, to try to woo Iowans and gain their support. The national and international media descends on the state, ready to derive meaning from caucus night results.

