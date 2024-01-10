Here's how rain and wind storm is affecting Seacoast NH and Maine

Seacoast New Hampshire and southern York County in Maine have been largely spared the worst impact of the rain and wind storm Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine.

The storm packing high winds and heavy rain was sweeping through the Northeast early Wednesday, while wild winter weather elsewhere brought tornadoes and deadly accidents in the Midwest and South, flood threats in Florida and blizzards in the Northwest.

The local area in New Hampshire and Maine has been much more fortunate. The storm is expected to wind down locally over the course of Wednesday, meteorologist Michael Clair said.

"The worst has pretty much happened," Clair said early Wednesday morning. "The strongest gusts have already cone through. We are on a downward trend overall."

The National Weather Service reported the rain storm hitting the Northeast Tuesday, Jan. 9 and Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, was bringing rapid snow melt after the recent Sunday snow storm.

The National Weather Service forecast called for rain, mostly before 9 a.m., in areas around Portsmouth, Exeter, Hampton, Dover, Rochester, Kittery, York and Kennebunk.

Winds gusts of up to 50 mph on the coast were still possible, and minor flooding was expected at high tide later in the day, Clair said. Less than a half inch more of rain was expected. The rain and temperatures in the 40s and 50s today and through much of the week is expected to bring rapid melting of the foot or so of snow much of the local area received Sunday.

The NWS high wind warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. with a flood watch until 4 p.m.

"The wind is dying down, but we've seen a lot of rain and snow is till melting," Clair said. "There could be minor flooding issues, ponding on the roads."

Power outages mostly in north, but Kennebunk takes a hit in Maine

In New Hampshire and Maine, the biggest impact in terms of power outages was in northern areas, according to Clair.

North of the White Mountains is seeing power outages from winds. And heavy, wet snow caused power outages south of the (White Mountains), into the Lakes Region," Clair said. "Especially Carroll County."

Eversource and Unitil were reporting only scattered outages around the rest of New Hampshire. Early Wednesday morning, Central Maine Power reported more than 500 outages in Kennebunk, as well as a few dozen in Eliot.

Schools largely remained open locally though York, Maine, schools had a two-hour delay.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

