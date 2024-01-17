Hingham Apple Store crash driver's mental health status review delayed. Here's why

PLYMOUTH − A mental health status review scheduled for Tuesday for the man charged with murder after his SUV slammed into the glass facade of the Apple Store in Hingham last year has been pushed back three weeks to give a doctor more time to evaluate him.

Hingham resident Bradley Rein's next court appearance is now Monday, Feb. 5, at Plymouth Superior Court, according to the Plymouth County district attorney's office.

Rein last appeared in Plymouth Superior Court on Dec. 27 after he was arrested on a repeat count of not keeping his GPS monitor charged.

According to the district attorney's office, Rein allowed his GPS to lose power Friday, Dec. 22.

Rein was taken into custody for the same reason this past September.

At that time, the state moved to revoke Rein’s bail and asked that he be held. Judge Diane Freniere ordered Rein’s $100,000 bail revoked for 60 days. He was released around Thanksgiving, a prosecutor said.

During the most recent hearing on the GPS violation, Rein's lawyer, Joan Fund, raised the issue of Rein's mental state.

A judge ordered Rein to be held for a 20-day mental health commitment at a Department of Mental Health inpatient facility after an evaluation of Rein by court-designated forensic psychologist Karen Towers, who said Rein appeared disoriented and unemotional.

The status review that had been set for Tuesday, Jan. 16, was scheduled to discuss the results of that evaluation. Fund did not return an email request seeking further clarification.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham, was arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

The Hingham Apple Store crash

Prosecutors say Rein was behind the wheel of his 2019 Toyota 4Runner when it crashed through the Apple Store's glass facade Nov. 21, 2022, reaching the back wall and trapping people inside.

Investigators said Rein was accelerating the SUV up to 60 mph in the five seconds before the crash and there was no indication of brake use during that time. Rein told police the crash was caused by his foot becoming stuck on the accelerator pedal.

The crash killed Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, New Jersey, and injured more than a dozen others.

Rein told police he was at Derby Street Shops to repair a lens in his eyeglasses, which he was not wearing at the time of the crash. He was given an alcohol breath test at the police station that detected no alcohol in his blood.

Rein was indicted in March on a charge of second-degree murder, motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, reckless driving, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

