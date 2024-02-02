Holland attorney Derek Dalman announces run for Ottawa County Probate Court

HOLLAND — A second attorney has declared their candidacy for the Ottawa County Probate Court.

Derek Dalman, an attorney at Cunningham Dalman and deputy city attorney for Holland, announced Friday, Jan. 26, he's running for the position. Dalman previously worked as assistant prosecutor for Ottawa County under Ronald Frantz, handling felony, misdemeanor and juvenile delinquency matters.

Ottawa County voters will elect a new probate judge in November, as current judge Mark Feyen announced in early January he will not seek re-election. Grand Haven attorney Michael Zitta announced a run for the seat on Jan. 16.

Dalman, who grew up in Vicksburg and moved to Ottawa County in 2016, holds a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University. He began his legal career as a law clerk for the Michigan Department of Attorney General while obtaining his law degree from Western Michigan University’s Cooley Law School.

Derek Dalman, an attorney from Holland, is looking to be Ottawa County's next probate court judge.

More: Probate Judge Mark Feyen will retire at the end of 2024

Dalman said his experience as both a prosecutor and defense attorney provides valuable perspective in a judicial candidate.

“Dalman understands in a way few others can that justice truly is blind,” a press release announcing his candidacy states.

More: Grand Haven attorney files for Ottawa County Probate Judge

Dalman’s announcement also highlights his experience in probate and real estate litigation and representing individuals with involuntary treatment orders and mental commitment proceedings.

“Dalman’s unique combination of legal experience, perspective and commitment to public service make him the ideal candidate for Ottawa County Probate Judge.”

In addition to his legal work, Dalman is involved as a youth sports coach, a member of multiple local boards and as a volunteer with a local nonprofit empowering young adults living with disability and illness.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

Feyen is the chief judge of Ottawa County's Probate Court. He's also the court's longest serving judge. He was first elected in 1988, starting his judicial career on Jan. 1, 1989. He was re-elected five times.

He helped establish, and has served as judge for, the Ottawa County Recovery Court. The specialty court helps adult criminal offenders achieve and maintain sobriety.

— Contact reporter Mitchell Boatman at mboatman@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Holland attorney Derek Dalman will run for Ottawa County Probate Court