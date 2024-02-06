Honda recalls more than 750,000 vehicles for airbag problem. Is your car impacted?

Honda is recalling more than 750,000 vehicles because of a potentially deadly hazard in the airbag system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported.

Federal safety regulators published the recall after learning some of the automaker's vehicle airbags may deploy unintentionally during a crash.

"The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended," the NHTSA wrote in the Feb. 5 recall.

The recall notice said in the event of a crash, the front passenger frontal and knee airbags may deploy despite the presence of an occupant —an infant in a child seat, child, or smaller person — for whom deployment should be suppressed, increasing the risk of injury.

Since verifying the defect in the airbag on Jan. 25, Honda has had 3,834 warranty claims and no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue between June 13, 2020 and Jan. 19, 2024.

Which models are recalled?

The recall includes 16 Honda and Acura models:

2020-2022 Pilot, Accord, Civic sedan, HR-V and Odyssey;

2020 Civic coupe, Fit;

2021-2022 Civic hatchback;

2021 Civic Type R, Insight;

2020-2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline and Accord Hybrid;

2020 Acura MDX;

2022 Acura MDX;

2020-2022 Acura RDX;

2020-2021 Acura TLX vehicles.

What should I do if my Honda is recalled?

Federal safety regulators said that dealers will replace the seat weight sensors, free of charge.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by March 18.

Owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for these recalls are XHP and VHQ.

Honda and Acura dealers in Delaware

Here are the Honda and Acura dealerships in Delaware:

Acura

Price Acura, 4585 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-303-7881

Hertrich Acura, 120 S. Dupont Highway, New Castle. Phone: 302-544-9410

Honda

Price Honda, 4567 S. Dupont Highway, Dover. Phone: 302-734-1000

Martin Honda, 298 E. Cleveland Ave., Newark. Phone: 302-738-5200

Union Park: Honda, 2301 W. 6th St., Wilmington. Phone: 302-658-7245

