Biden impeachment: Live updates as House Republicans hold first open hearing
Democrats say the GOP has failed to produce any evidence of the president's wrongdoing.
House Republicans launched their first formal impeachment hearing against President Biden on Thursday morning, as the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees tries to link the president to his son Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings.
The hearing comes weeks after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy allowed the chairmen of those committees to open the inquiry without a floor vote. Democrats say the GOP push to impeach Biden is baseless and that Republicans have failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing.
Witnesses expected to testify Thursday include Eileen O’Connor, former assistant attorney general at the Justice Department, and Jonathan Turley, a law professor who testified in support of former President Donald Trump during his impeachment inquiry in 2019.
2nd Republican witness said he is not there to 'even suggest ... any wrongdoing'
Dubinsky delivers his opening statement at Thursday's hearing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Bruce Dubinsky, an expert in forensic accounting and also a witness called by Republicans, echoed Turley's comment that there is currently not evidence of corruption by President Biden.
"I am not here to even suggest that there was corruption, fraud or even any wrongdoing. In my opinion, more information needs to be gathered and assessed before I would make such an assessment," Dubinsky said.
However, like Turley, Dubinsky also said that there is a need to look deeper into whether "complex business arrangements" were hiding corruption by Hunter Biden, and whether any of that is connected to President Biden.
Republican witness says there is no evidence currently to impeach Biden
Jonathan Turley testifies during Thursday's hearing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
"I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment," said the Republican's first witness, George Washington Law School professor Jonathan Turley. "But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry into the conduct of President Biden."
Turley said that Biden has "spoken falsely" about aspects of his son's business dealings, that he was the focus of an influence campaign, and that he "may have" benefited financially. But Turley cautions against taking those things out of context or exaggerating them.
How to understand Hunter Biden's role in the Republican impeachment hearings
Hunter Biden is seen outside the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Del., on July 26. (Julio Cortez/AP)
Hunter Biden, the president’s son, is at the center of the Republican effort to impeach President Biden.
Republicans allege, but have yet to prove, that the president was involved in his son's foreign business deals.
Democrats admit that Hunter Biden acted unethically in using his family name to make millions, but insist that his father was not involved, did not profit, and that Joe Biden did not change U.S. policy to help his son during his time as vice president.
To read about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what evidence there is for the GOP’s claims, click here.
What do we know about Biden & Burisma?
Attendees wear T-shirts with GOP Rep. James Comer's picture on them during Thursday's hearing. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)
Republicans have returned over the years, numerous times, to their theory that when President Biden was vice president under former President Barack Obama, he went to Ukraine and called for that country to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, in order to help a Ukrainian energy company named Burisma.
Burisma put Hunter Biden, the president's son, on its board and paid companies linked to Hunter Biden around $3.4 million in 2014 and 2015, according to Reuters.
But the evidence and facts actually point to a different conclusion about why Joe Biden called for Shokin's firing. Firing Shokin was official U.S. policy — supported by U.S. allies — because Shokin was not investigating corruption effectively or aggressively.
You can read more about Shokin and Biden and Burisma here.
The Democratic response
\Raskin speaks during Thursday's hearing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said that Republicans are engaging in a "futile and absurd process" with "not a shred of evidence" of wrongdoing by President Biden.
Raskin said Republicans are pursuing impeachment in a rushed manner because former President Donald Trump told them to, saying in late August that "they did it to us."
"The Constitution is irrelevant to [Republicans]," Raskin said. "What counts is what Trump wants."
What evidence is there to support GOP claims that Biden lied?
President Biden and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C., on June 25. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said in his opening statement that President Biden lied about a few things: "His knowledge of and participation in his family's corruption business schemes" and "about never speaking to family" about business dealings.
I wrote about the details of these claims recently and you can read all that here.
What will come of impeachment?
President Biden leans in to hear a question from reporters on March 17. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Republicans need 218 votes, a majority in the House, to impeach President Biden. That would not remove the president. It would send the matter to the Senate, where as of today there is no chance of gaining 66 votes to force Biden from office.
But it's not just that Republicans don't have the votes to impeach Biden. Right now, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., doesn't have enough Republican votes to even authorize the beginning of an impeachment inquiry, despite having a Republican majority. There are 221 Republicans in the House, and 212 Democrats.
Numerous Republicans are not convinced that evidence exists showing that accusations of corruption by Biden are accurate. So at this point, impeaching him would be largely a political move intended to damage the president’s standing with the public.
Democrats did begin an inquiry in September 2019 without a full House vote, but by the time they began open hearings in November, they did hold a full House vote authorizing the impeachment inquiry.
Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., James Comer, R-Ky., and Jason Smith, R-Mo., take their seats before Thursday's hearing. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Republicans skipping over numerous steps in impeachment process
There is a notable difference in the way Republicans have pursued their impeachment process of President Biden, compared to how Democrats handled the issue in 2019, when they impeached former President Donald Trump. Here's the timeline for both. The Republicans have certainly skipped several of the steps that Democrats took before going to open hearings, including a full vote in the House.
2019
• 9/24/19: Pelosi announces official inquiry
• Early October: House committees begin issuing subpoenas
• 10/8/19: Trump White House says it won’t cooperate
• Mid-October: House committees hold closed-door depositions
• 10/29/19: House holds full vote to hold open hearings
• 11/13/19: First open hearing in House Intelligence Committee
• 11/25/19: Final report issued
• 12/18/19: House votes to impeach Trump, 230-197
2023
• 9/12/23: McCarthy announces official inquiry
• 9/28/23: House committee holds first open hearing