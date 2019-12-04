Trump impeachment hearings: 4 takeaways from Day 6 of public testimony

The impeachment inquiry into President Trump resumed following the Thanksgiving recess and moved venues to the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y. Four constitutional lawyers joined the hearing as expert (as distinguished from fact) witnesses, although much of the eight-hour hearing was taken up by monologues by various legislators using their five-minute allotments to maximize their television exposure.

Here are four takeaways from the day’s hearing with legal experts.

“If what we’re talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable.”

University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. (Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP) More

Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina, said in his opening statement that the allegations against Trump clearly met the standard for impeachment.

“If what we’re talking about is not impeachable, then nothing is impeachable,” said Gerhardt. “This is precisely the misconduct that the framers created a constitution, including impeachment, to protect against. If there’s no action, if Congress concludes they’re going to give a pass to the president here, as Professor [Pamela] Karlan suggested earlier, every other president will say ‘OK, then I can do the same thing’ and the boundaries will just evaporate. Those boundaries are set up by the Constitution and we may be witnessing, unfortunately, their erosion.”

Noah Feldman, a law professor at Harvard, concurred, stating that while he did not support impeachment after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in May, which dealt mostly with events related to the 2016 campaign, he changed his mind after seeing the memo describing President Trump’s call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The majority report from the House Intelligence Committee, which was forwarded to Judiciary Monday afternoon, concluded that Trump had tried to pressure Zelensky to announce investigations that would benefit his 2020 reelection campaign.

“If we cannot impeach a president who uses his power for personal advantage, we no longer live in a democracy,” Feldman said. “We live in a monarchy or a dictatorship.”

Karlan, a professor of law at Stanford University, was the third panelist to say she agreed that Trump’s actions rose to impeachment, a constitutional remedy that the framers provided as a check against presidential overreach. Taking a phrase Trump used in asking Zelensky to “do us a favor,” she noted: “Only kings say ‘us’ when they mean ‘me.’”

“Based on the evidentiary record, what has happened in the case before you is something that I do not think we have ever seen before: a president who has doubled down on violating his oath to ‘faithfully execute’ the laws and to ‘protect and defend the Constitution,’” said Karlan, adding, “Put simply, a candidate for president should resist foreign interference in our elections, not demand it. If we are to keep faith with the Constitution and our republic, President Trump must be held to account.”

All three agreed that Trump had committed high crimes and misdemeanors via three methods: abuse of power, betrayal of the national interest and corruption of elections.

“Close enough is not good enough”

Jonathan Turley, professor at George Washington University Law School. (Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters) More