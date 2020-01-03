Democrats battle White House over executive power and congressional oversight

WASHINGTON — Attorneys for House Democrats on Friday challenged the Trump administration on its claims of executive powers, in two court hearings that, while not directly related to the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, could come to influence the Senate trial that is expected to begin shortly.

The first hearing was over whether former White House counsel Don McGahn has to comply with a subpoena from the House Judiciary Committee, part of an ongoing lawsuit first filed in August. Trump had declared that McGahn and other senior White House officials had “absolute immunity” from honoring congressional subpoenas. A federal judge in the District of Columbia district court ruled in November that Trump could not keep McGahn from testifying, since, in the judge’s memorable words, “presidents are not kings.”

Democrats want McGahn to testify because they believe he “witnessed multiple acts of potential obstruction of justice by the President,” according to one of their court filings. And even if what he knows is not related to the effort to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations that could help Trump politically — the basis of the impeachment inquiry — Democrats believe that, should McGahn ever testify, he could bolster their broader case against Trump’s suitability for office.

The second hearing was intended to force the Department of Justice to turn over grand jury depositions conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller in the investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election, as well as the Trump administration’s alleged efforts to hinder that investigation. That hearing is part of a lawsuit filed in July. In October, a District of Columbia district court judge ruled that the Trump administration had to turn over the materials.

In both cases, the question is the same: Just how far do congressional oversight powers extend into the executive branch?

Administration lawyers argued that those powers do not extend very far at all. They went so far as to assert that Congress could not even file suit over such questions, because dragging the judicial branch into the dispute would needlessly taint the courts with political considerations.

During the McGahn hearing, an administration attorney used a formulation favored by some conservatives, asserting that “unelected, unaccountable judges” should not be making decisions of great political consequence.

That line of argumentation seemed to leave the judges somewhat discomfited. “Is there no proper role for the courts?” wondered Judge Judith Roberts. In effect, administration lawyers said that, no, there wasn’t one when it came to one co-equal branch of government challenging another.

David Rivkin, a partner at Washington firm BakerHostetler who has written articles critical of the impeachment inquiry, told Yahoo News that administration’s line of argument was in harmony with the constitutionally described separation of powers.

“There’s nothing the judiciary can do — or should do,” he said, speaking specifically of the McGahn testimony. “The proper resolution of such conflicts is through political channels.”

That was the reasoning proffered by the administration, which argued that Congress had “political tools” to punish a recalcitrant White House. That view was at least partially endorsed by Judge Thomas Griffith, who told House attorneys that they were “not without remedy here.”