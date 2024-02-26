House files 39-page voucher amendment overhauling key areas of Tennessee education

A wide-ranging amendment that would overhaul Tennessee's standardized testing requirements for public school students, make sweeping changes to teacher and principal accountability procedures, and shut down the state’s Achievement School District by 2026 was filed in the House on Monday — just a day before the first hearings on Gov. Bill Lee’s statewide school choice proposal are set to begin.

The new, 39-page House amendment to HB1183/SB503 is vastly different than a 17-page Senate version and Lee's seven-page bill that more narrowly deals with school choice. A first committee hearing on the bill is scheduled for Tuesday in the House K-12 Subcommittee, and the Senate Education Committee is set to take up the bill on Wednesday afternoon.

Lee’s $141.5 million proposal would offer taxpayer-funded grants to 20,000 students to attend private schools of their choice without any annual TCAP testing or other state-monitored accountability measures for participating students. Eligibility for the voucher program would expand to all students eligible to attend a public school, regardless of income, in 2025.

Students walk off the bus before going into Goodlettsville Elementary School on the first day of school in Goodlettsville, Tenn., Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.

In addition to making significant changes to the governor’s school choice proposal, the new House omnibus amendment would also make extensive changes to the state’s public school system. While typically bills are narrowly captioned to apply only to one state program or office, the governor’s bill opens the entire chapter of state law pertaining to education – so the final version could change any aspect of Tennessee’s education system.

“It will improve education in ways that we haven't seen in decades,” House Majority Leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, the bill sponsor, said of the omnibus amendment last week.

The House amendment would eliminate many TCAP testing requirements for public school students. No TCAP testing would be required from Kindergarten through 2nd grade. English and math tests would be required in grades three through nine, as would three science tests, one social studies test, and a postsecondary readiness test in 11th grade.

The bill would also overhaul teacher and principal performance accountability, allowing the state Board of Education to formulate standards for evaluating teacher performance. Higher performing teachers and principals would be evaluated less often.

The House version would shut down the the state’s Achievement School District on July 1, 2026. Until then, the ASD would be folded into the Tennessee Department of Education, under the purview of Education Commissioner Lizzette Reynolds, beginning on July 1 of this year. It would allow the ASD, initially set up to turnaround low-performing schools, to directly operate schools placed under ASD control, using resources from origin school districts (to be reimbursed by the ASD).

Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education Lizzette Gonzalez Reynolds watches a commercial video on Gov. Bill Lee’s Education Freedom proposal at Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

The House version would also offer state-paid health plans to public school teachers.

On the Education Freedom Scholarships proposal, the House amendment would exclude student athlete scholarship participants from participating in school sports for a private school the year immediately after competing for a public school in the same district. Children of the governor's cabinet members and agency leadership would be excluded from the scholarships.

Lee has long advocated for offering families more school options, and says the program is aimed at empowering parents to find the best school to fit their child's educational needs. Critics of the proposal, commonly referred to as school vouchers, say it could dismantle public education in Tennessee and defund public schools. Democrats in both chambers have denounced the proposal as "a coupon program for the wealthy."

A group from Americans United silently protest Gov. Bill Lee’s Education freedom proposal with signs “No Vouchers” at Tennessee State Museum in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.

While there are substantial differences between the proposals up for consideration in the House and Senate, leadership on both sides has expressed optimism that the chambers will find common ground.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, told the Tennessee Press Association on Thursday that he expects the two chambers will exchange ideas throughout the committee process.

“I don’t think that we’re at odds,” Sexton said. “There's nothing wrong with generating ideas and moving in very different directions and coming back to sit down and say ‘okay, what's the best things that we have – what do we want to do?’”

“That’s how we get better legislation,” he said.

Senate Education Chair Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, agreed during a news conference Thursday.

“You're seeing differences in both the House and the Senate, and the governor's version - that is nothing unusual,” Lundberg said. “That's how his process, candidly, works,”

Here are key similarities and differences in the three proposals so far:

Common to all House, Senate versions so far

20,000 Education Freedom Scholarships funded in 2024-25 school year, universal eligibility in 2025.

Certain homeschoolers registered with a private umbrella school eligible to participate.

Scholarship amount would be the base per-pupil funding amount outlined in the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) formula.

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, textbooks, tutoring, transportation, tech, summer school, AP exams, and educational therapy.

Governor’s proposal (filed in both House and Senate)

No testing requirements – parent satisfaction is measure of success.

No direct changes to public school enrollment, testing requirements, or benefits.

Creates open enrollment for public schools, so families can choose to attend public schools in neighboring districts, as long as there are seats available.

Would require participants to take annual tests approved by the State Board of Education, require third and eighth graders to take the TCAP, and require eleventh graders to take a postsecondary readiness exam like the ACT or SAT.

Public school omnibus (House):

Overhauls state TCAP testing requirements: Clarifies no testing required from Kindergarten to second grade; Eliminates TCAP requirement for grades 3-12, and instead requires: English language arts and math assessments annually in grades 3 through 9 Three statewide standardized science tests, once in grades 3-5, once in 6-9, and once in 10-12; One statewide standardized social studies test once during grades 6-8; A postsecondary readiness test (like ACT or SAT) in grade 11. A statewide standardized test required by the federal Every Student Succeeds Act.

Folds the state’s Achievement School District into the Tennessee Department of Education under the purview of the Education Commissioner, and overhauls its functionality.

Shuts down the ASD on July 1, 2026.

Authorizes the State Board of Education to create rules and policies to evaluate teachers’ and principals’ performance.

Delays evaluations for high-performing teachers and principals for one to three years, depending on achievement levels.

Authorizes state-funded health care plans for public school teachers and public charter school teachers.

Education Freedom Scholarship participants would be required to take the same tests as outlined for public and charter school students.

Children of lawmakers and governor's cabinet, including commissioners and staff directors, would be excluded from participating in the program.

Participants who participated in a sport for a district public school during the immediately preceding year may not participate in that sport for the first year they attend a private school on an scholarship in the same district. If they move outside their original school district, the exception does not apply.

Department must provide an annual report on the number of scholarships, parental satisfaction, and academic performance of participants by Feb 15 each year.

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

