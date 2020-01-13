How race hurt Cory Booker — and the rest of 2020's diverse field

Welcome to 2020 Vision, the Yahoo News column covering the presidential race with one key takeaway every weekday and a wrap-up each weekend. Reminder: There are 21 days until the Iowa caucuses and 295 days until the 2020 election.

And then there were … none.

On Monday, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker announced that he was suspending his campaign for president; last week, the Democratic National Committee announced that not one of the party’s remaining candidates of color had qualified for the opening debate of 2020, to be held this Tuesday in Des Moines, Iowa. Not businessman Andrew Yang. Not Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. Not former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. (Photo: Patrick Semansky/ AP)

As a result, there is now virtually no chance the Democratic nominee will be a person of color — something considered plausible, indeed likely, at the start of a contest with a historically diverse lineup that came to include multiple black contenders and the first major Latino and Asian-American candidates in U.S. history.

The question that Democrats are asking now, on the eve of the first all-white debate of the cycle, is why? Why did two high-profile black senators (Booker and California Sen. Kamala Harris) drop out before Iowa? Why didn’t Julián Castro, America’s most prominent Latino politician, ever crack 2 percent in the national polls? Why are all four of the remaining front-runners — Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg — white?

Is race the reason? The answer is complicated. But the available data suggest that yes, race had a lot to do with it.

The first thing to note is that candidates of color faced an uphill climb from the beginning. This is partly because of the “electability” factor — the idea that Democratic voters, nervous after fielding a losing female nominee in 2016 and obsessed with finding a standard-bearer who will beat Donald Trump, were worried that other voters might shy away from a candidate of color.

Sen. Kamala Harris after a Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta, Nov. 20, 2019. (Photo: Christopher Aluka Berry/Reuters)

The more fundamental problem was that representation wasn’t enough. It never is. Voters of color are sick of being used as props, and they tend to respond, regardless of race, to candidates who show up early and often, tailoring their campaigns to the community’s specific needs. This isn’t a secret: Black voters warned as much after the last presidential election. In a November 2016 interview with the New York Times, some black voters from Wisconsin, perhaps the key swing state, said they decided to stay home on Election Day because both Clinton and Trump struck them as all talk and no action. Trump wound up winning the state by 23,000 votes after the black turnout rate dropped from 79 percent in 2012 to 47 percent in 2016, the lowest in the state’s recorded history.

“Milwaukee is tired,” said barber Cedric Fleming. “Both of them were terrible. They never do anything for us anyway.”

This time around, two well-known candidates managed to make early inroads with the all-important black electorate: Biden with older black voters and Sanders with younger black voters. In fact, a new Washington Post-Ipsos poll shows that these two septuagenarian white men command support from 68 percent of black Democratic voters, who made up 24 percent of the primary electorate in 2016 and likely more in 2020. Biden leads with 48 percent overall; Sanders leads 42 percent to 30 percent among black Democrats ages 18 to 34. Their near-universal name recognition and ideological clarity gave them an immediate leg up with key black constituencies, and that made life a lot harder for Booker, Harris and others. Building a base by appealing to black voters is one thing; building a base by peeling off black voters from candidates they’ve already liked for years is another.