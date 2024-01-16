Icy roads could make for dangerous evening commute in North Jersey

Icy roads across New Jersey are causing hazardous travel conditions which could lead to a potentially dangerous evening commute. It has also forced some schools to cancel extra curricular activities Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the snow will likely turn into freezing rain this afternoon and evening. Sleet is also expected before 5 p.m. and may continue into the night.

Total daytime ice accumulation of around 0.1 of an inch is possible for this evening in many parts of Northern New Jersey. Additional snow accumulation of around an inch can reach some parts of Northeast New Jersey Tuesday evening.

The winter weather advisory of NWS warns of slippery road conditions due to sleet, freezing and dropping temperatures that may be hazardous.

New Jersey Department of Transportation warns commuters of black ice across roads in all of New Jersey. The DOT advises those that are traveling to go at slow speeds, and to give crews out on the road extra space.

Schools cancel events

Many schools had to cancel after-school activities after many had delayed openings because of the storm.

The Fair Lawn Public School District announced the postponement of the TJ Middle School concert. Athletics and other activities are cancelled due to forecasts predicting worsening weather conditions this evening.

Hackensack, Paramus, Clifton, Montvale and River Edge are among the public schools that cancelled all after-school activities and programs on Tuesday as well.

Municipality offices in towns such as Parsippany will be closed after 2:30 p.m. to avoid potential hazardous traveling situations.

