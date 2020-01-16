Impeachment and a path to redemption for Trump

President Trump and his supporters are choosing a path much different than that taken by the redeemed Bill Clinton, and much more like that taken by the disgraced Richard Nixon, in refusing to acknowledge any wrongdoing in the Ukraine matter as a strategy to beat conviction and removal. Yet a little contrition could go a long way.

Presidents Richard Nixon, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Chick Harrity/AP, AP, Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images) More

Clinton ended up rising in popularity after admitting to his indiscretions with Monica Lewinsky. Once Clinton and his supporters were willing to confess error, the steam was largely taken out of the sails of independent counsel Kenneth Starr and the House impeachment managers seeking to remove the president. As that impeachment drama played out in the late ’90s, I remember speaking to a 6-foot nun who was principal of the school where my kids attended. She pulled me aside and said, “At least Clinton admitted it. Why don’t they leave him alone now so he can do his job.” I shared this story with Clinton during an interview and told him: “I knew once you won over the 6-foot nun, they’d never get enough votes to remove you.” He smiled and praised the nun for her good sense, before acknowledging his own remorse. Admitting fault did not come easily to Clinton. Yet it allowed him to conclude his presidency on a productive, positive note.

President Bill Clinton in the White House on Aug. 17, 1998, just before delivering his televised address regarding his testimony earlier that day to a federal grand jury regarding his involvement with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. (Photo: Luke Frazza/AFP via Getty Images) More

Nixon took a dramatically different approach. He viewed himself as a political pugilist who was constantly fighting enemies. He resisted turning over the damning tapes of his Oval Office conversations until the very end. It was only after he ordered the firing of special prosecutor Archibald Cox in the infamous Saturday Night Massacre in 1973 and the landmark Supreme Court decision in U.S. v. Nixon ordering him to release the tapes that his presidency unraveled.

Even after Nixon resigned, he fought doggedly against admitting guilt. He even fought with his own lawyer, Herbert “Jack” Miller, and initially rejected the proposed pardon when President Gerald Ford’s attorney, Benton Becker, informed him that a 1915 Supreme Court decision, Burdick v. U.S., held that acceptance of a pardon was an admission of guilt. Even after a deal was struck, Nixon nearly changed his mind about accepting the pardon just hours before Ford was to announce it on national television, because he didn’t want to issue an apology. Until the bitter end, Nixon fought against admitting wrongdoing of any kind.

President Richard Nixon waves from the steps of his helicopter on Aug. 9, 1974, after he gave a farewell address to members of the White House staff. (Photo: Chick Harrity/AP) More

Thus far, Trump’s dogged refusal to acknowledge improper behavior has worked for him, just as it initially did for Nixon. In the end, though, it’s a dangerous gambit. The American public may love a pugilist and cheer him on. But it will be increasingly difficult for his supporters to keep defending him once more and more facts are laid out to the public in a Senate trial.