Iowa City Community school board considers closing Hills Elementary to save more than $1 million

A local elementary school could soon shutter in a cost-cutting move.

Hills Elementary School may close in the next two years after an Iowa City Community School District superintendent's office report cited a higher cost per student figure than at other area elementary schools, noting that the district could save more than $1 million.

The study also mentioned a potentially shrinking student population and plenty of room for elementary education across the district.

“The current situation dictates that the district retire the existing Hills ES building, redistrict students to a different elementary school(s), and table any considerations for the construction of a new school in Hills until the next (Facilities Master Plan) cycle,” district Superintendent Matt Degner wrote in a memo to the school board.

Operating costs at Hills Elementary are high

Because Hills is the smallest elementary school in the Iowa City Community School District, with an expected enrollment of just 126 students next school year, operating costs are expected to impact the district budget significantly.

The staff-to-student ratio is 3.8 students for every full-time employee at Hills. Degner wrote that at “the most efficient elementary school in the district,” that ratio is 10.4 students to full-time employees.

The district was informed at a financial oversight committee meeting in mid-February that schools with smaller student-to-full-time employee ratios cost the same to operate but incur larger per-student costs.

That means that the cost per student at Hills eclipses $7,000, over $1,000 more than any other elementary school in the district and more than $2,000 above the average elementary cost per student. Moving those students to other elementary schools could save the Iowa City Community School District more than $250,000 annually.

Enrollment at Hills Elementary has fluctuated throughout the years. The student body was at 256 in 2001 but plummeted to 116 students a decade later. Enrollment rose to 172 during the 2021-22 school year but is expected to decrease by 26 percent by the next academic year.

District is reducing total budget over next two years

The Iowa City Community School District superintendent's office report references repeated budgetary constraints as a reason to close Hills Elementary.

Preliminary estimates predict the district can save nearly $1.66 million in the next fiscal year by closing the school.

Other districts across the state have announced budget reductions to make up for financial shortfalls. In Des Moines, the district will cut $14 million in costs, including an estimated $3 million from their budget by reducing staffing.

The school board approved plans for a new Hills Elementary in 2022 despite concerns for starting fresh in small community. Construction has yet to begin despite an initial target date of 2025.

Hills Elementary was one of just five schools in the entire state of Iowa to be named a Blue Ribbon School in 2021, an accreditation that celebrates academic performance and progress in closing gaps between students. Only 325 schools across the country received that award in 2021.

Teacher expressed concern over ‘rumors’ of closure in the past

Kara Diemer-Graham, an English teacher at Hills Elementary, told the school board on Feb. 13 about rumors of the school's closure.

“Before the board makes a decision that would devastate students, families, staff and the community, I implore you to consider the many unique circumstances surrounding Hills and work together alongside us to explore other options to reduce the cost of keeping our school open,” Diemer-Graham said.

She referenced the district's “All in for all kids” motto and said many of the families with children who attend Hills are doing “whatever it takes" for a quality education. She admitted that "whatever it takes" for students at Hills "might mean more than the average school."

Diemer-Graham added that many Hills students suffer from food scarcity and don't have clean drinking water or internet at home. Other students, she said, are new to the United States and enter the Iowa City Community School District with little to no formal English language skills or school experience, and have “very few resources at their disposal.”

“Being a small building, every teacher realistically has a chance to form a relationship with every student and thus, we are better able to serve their individual needs,” Diemer-Graham said.

