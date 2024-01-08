The Iowa Legislature is back. So how does it work? Here's your 2024 session cheat sheet

The Iowa Legislature is back for its 2024 session — and we've got a cheat sheet on what Iowans should know.

Lawmakers will return to the Iowa Capitol on Monday, where the House and Senate will gavel in at 10 a.m. to formally begin the session.

This is Republicans' eighth year in a row with control of the Iowa House, Senate and governor's office.

Get caught up: What happened last year in the Iowa Legislature?

Last year, Republicans used their majorities to pass sweeping "school choice" legislation, laws restricting teaching about LGBTQ topics and banning books that depict sex acts from schools, a ban on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors and a reorganization of state government, all over Democrats' objections.

Lawmakers also passed a large property tax cut with bipartisan support.

After last year's regular session ended in May, Reynolds called a rare special session in July, where Republicans passed a law banning nearly all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. The law is currently blocked by the courts.

OK, I'm caught up. So what will they do this year?

This year, Republicans are expected to focus on speeding up already passed tax cuts that will take Iowa to a 3.9% flat income tax over the next several years. And possibly cutting income taxes even further.

They've also said they're planning a comprehensive review of the state's Area Education Agencies, which assist students with disabilities.

And they intend to consolidate dozens of the state's boards and commissions in an effort to shrink state government.

But once lawmakers arrive in Des Moines, there's no telling what new issues may crop up.

What to expect in the first week of the Iowa Legislature? A big speech from the governor and more

There will be a first-day-of-school atmosphere at the Iowa Capitol on Monday, as lawmakers welcome each other, and the public, back to the Statehouse after months away.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will give her annual Condition of the State address at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Iowa House of Representatives chamber. That's where she'll lay out her legislative agenda for the year.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen will give the Condition of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning.

And Thursday will be the first Condition of the Guard speech given by Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Osborn, whom Reynolds named as the adjutant general of the Iowa National Guard last February, following the retirement of Maj. Gen. Benjamin Corell.

Legislative 'funnels' help winnow down the bills

There are two big deadlines to watch that can help gauge whether bills have a chance of making it through the legislative session.

The first "funnel" deadline is Feb. 16. By that point, a bill must make it through a full committee in the chamber where it was introduced. So a House bill must pass both a subcommittee and a full committee in the House to remain viable.

The second funnel is four weeks later, March 15. By that date, bills must pass a full chamber and a full committee in the opposite chamber to remain alive. So a House bill must pass the House and advance through a full Senate committee by the deadline.

While the funnels are intended to reduce the number of bills under consideration as the session goes on, there are several exceptions. Bills that relate to tax policy or spending are exempt.

And lawmakers can often resurrect bills in other ways, such as adding them as amendments to other bills or by leadership in both chambers cosponsoring a new bill.

How many days will the legislative session last this year? It's scheduled for 100.

There's no hard and fast deadline for the session to adjourn, but this year lawmakers will be looking to wrap things up around April 16, the 100th calendar day of the session.

That's the day lawmakers' per diem stipends for expenses like hotels and gas mileage run out. If they continue after that date, they'll be paying those expenses out of pocket.

But the session often lasts longer. Last year, lawmakers adjourned about a week past their target deadline. In 2022, they went more than a month into overtime.

Here's how to follow legislative action and read Iowa bills online

Even if you're not up at the Capitol, you can still track bills and stream floor debates online.

Lawmakers also allow the public to watch subcommittee and committee meetings virtually.

The House and Senate post daily agendas of subcommittee and committee meetings online, with information on how to stream them.

If you want to find your legislator and reach out, you can do so on the legislative website at https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/find.

