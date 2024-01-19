Jackson weather and water update: Hard freeze coming. How many remain with out water?

After a few days of modest temperatures, dangerously cold air will return to the area through Sunday morning. Amid the incoming cold weather, JXN Water officials said they are cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the origins of 'deliberate' misinformation that impacted its water plant system, leaving residents with low water pressure.

According to the Jackson National Weather Service, temperatures in Jackson are expected to reach a low of around 18 degrees Friday night into Saturday and 17 degrees Saturday night into Sunday with wind chills in the single digits.

Early Friday morning, a hard freeze warning was issued to go into effect from 6 p.m. Friday until noon Sunday. A wind chill advisory is also in effect for the area from 10 p.m. Friday until noon Saturday.

Moving south of Jackson, Friday night temperatures are forecast to be around a low of 20. North of I-20 corridor, some areas such as Greenwood will see a low of 15 degrees and Oxford a low of 10 degrees. For the north portions of the state, temperatures may not rise above freezing Saturday morning.

"Make sure friends, relatives, and neighbors have a warm place to stay, and take precautions to protect pipes, pets, and plants," the weather service said.

Dangerously cold air will return to the area tonight through Sunday morning.

JXN Water: 'Deliberate' misinformation investigation backed by judge

As residents prepare for more artic air, JXN Water continues to address misinformation that caused the utility's system to be overworked and left several zip codes in the Jackson area with low water pressure.

According to a Friday morning press release, JXN Water is cooperating with law enforcement agencies due to their concerns that a social media post deliberately attempted to spread misinformation about water plant shutdowns. Officials said this "encouraged" people to fill bathtubs thus overworking the system Wednesday.

Officials said the false rumors may have been a "deliberate attempt to disrupt water services for all JXN Water customers."

JXN Water said the specific wording of the post stated, “Just got word they are about to shut off water in Jackson. If you’re in Jackson, fill up your tubs and jugs! Get prepared for not having water.”

Ted Henifin, interim water manager, for JXN Water, the water system for the city of Jackson, Miss., explains his agency's preparation for cold weather during a news conference, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, in Jackson.

JXN Water officials said they will be working with the appropriate law enforcement agencies to identify the sources of the post and to determine if these sources had criminal intent, which could lead to prosecution.

According to JXN Water, United States District Court Judge Henry T. Wingate authorized the utility's message.

The news release stated the post went viral at some point on Wednesday afternoon and created an additional demand on the water system of more than four million gallons, resulting in the loss of system pressure for approximately 12,000 customers by early Thursday morning.

How many Jackson customers are without water?

According to press released noon Friday, approximately 1,000 customers throughout south and west Jackson in the previously identified five zip codes still do not have water.

39209 — West Jackson along the 49 corridor

39204 — West/Central Jackson along 49 corridor to Pearl River and south on east side of 55 between 55 and the Pearl River

39212 — South Jackson

39272 — South Jackson

39170 — South Jackson

The release said the utility has 14 crews repairing large leaks throughout the system and they will continue to work throughout the weekend. Approximately, 85 large leaks have been reported, and new leaks continue to be reported as the ground continues to thaw out.

"JXN Water continues to work on the system to get everyone water as soon as possible. We need everyone's help to accelerate that process by reducing their own water use as much as possible," a statement read. "JXN Water is prioritizing repairs, addressing the larger leaks first. We will get to the smaller leaks as soon as we can."

JXN Water encourages all customers to check JXNWater.com or call the 24/7 call center at 601-500-5200 should they see or hear any information regarding the water or sewer system from sources other than JXN Water.

