Jennifer Crumbley breaks down during trial, seeing video from son's rampage for 1st time

Jennifer Crumbley becomes extremely emotional after seeing video of her son walking through Oxford High School during his shooting rampage in November 30, 2021. Crumbley is consoled by her attorney Shannon Smith in the courtroom of Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024.

It's been a dramatic morning in Jennifer Crumbley's trial, with the Oxford High School shooter's mother breaking down crying in the courtroom at one point, and then sparks flew between the prosecutor and the mom's lawyer.

Crumbley started weeping loudly when assistant principal Kristy Gibson-Marshall mentioned her son's name during her testimony, when she said she encountered the gunman in the hallway and asked him if he was OK. Gibson-Marshall added that couldn't believe that Ethan Crumbley was the shooter, given what she knew of the boy over many years.

Jennifer Crumbley's cries turned to sobs when video footage was played of the shooting scene. She had never seen it before. It showed Gibson-Marshall standing in a hallway, kids running past her to flee the building, and then the assistant principal venturing down a hallway, where she encountered shooting victim Tate Myre.

Then it showed Ethan Crumbley coming down the hallway with his gun.

Jennifer Crumbley sat at the defense table, her face in her hands, crying inconsolably as her lawyer rubbed her back.

Confrontation between attorneys

Jennifer Crumbley's lawyer, Shannon Smith, asked for a break so her client could regain her composure. The judge excused the jury, and then Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald raised an objection, and went off on the defense lawyer and the judge.

McDonald maintained that it was unfair to ask the prosecution not to show emotion, but to let the defense attorney and her client "sob" in the courtroom. Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews said she never instructed the prosecution not to show emotion.

Shannon Smith, attorney for Jennifer Crumbley heatedly reacts to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald requesting that they be mindful of showing emotion in the courtroom of Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 as they proceed with Crumbleys trial on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Then Smith went off on McDonald, saying neither she nor her client had seen the video before.

"It's horrific," Smith yelled. "We're doing our best."

"It is horrific," Matthews agreed, later adding: "Everyone needs to take a deep breath."

The judge ordered a 10-minute recess.

Trial resumed at 11:45 a.m., with a more composed Jennifer Crumbley returning to the courtroom.

She is charged with involuntary manslaughter for her alleged role in the deaths of four students killed by her son. She is the first parent in America to go on trial for charges stemming from a mass school shooting. Her husband, James, faces trial on the same charges in March.

Their son pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, though his new lawyers have filed an appeal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jennifer Crumbley breaks down in trial, sparking heated courtroom feud