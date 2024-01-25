Watch live: Jennifer Crumbley trial to begin opening statements in Oxford School shooting

The historic case of Jennifer Crumbley, the first parent in America to be charged and tried in a mass school shooting, resumes Wednesday.

After two full days of questioning, a jury was seated Wednesday. The panel of 12 jurors and five alternates includes 10 women and seven men, most of them parents, including multiple gun owners and hunters. The jurors will be tasked with determining whether Crumbley is responsible for the deaths of four students killed by her son in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting.

The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. with both sides delivering opening statements to the jury.

